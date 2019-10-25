PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-week high on weak U.S. data; palladium scales record

* SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.13% on Wednesday

* Dismal U.S. data boosts rate-cut hopes (Updates prices)

By Diptendu Lahiri

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Gold hit a two-week high on Friday, holding above the $1,500 ounce psychological level, as weak U.S. economic data fuelled expectations for another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month, while palladium scaled a fresh peak.

Spot gold touched its highest since Oct. 10 at $1,504.86, but was steady at $1,504.44 per ounce as of 0607 GMT. The metal has gained 1.1% this week, heading for its biggest weekly gain since the week ended Aug. 20. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,507.20 per ounce.

This is the second time in past two weeks that spot gold has crossed the $1,500 level. The metal breached the ceiling for the first time in more than six years on Aug. 7 and hit a record high of $1,557 on Sept.4.

New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods fell more than expected in September and shipments also declined, a sign that business investment remains soft amid the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war, data showed on Thursday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has cut interest rates twice this year and investors see another cut on the cards as the economy struggles with the headwinds from the long-drawn trade war and slowing global growth.

“Gold still has a number of geopolitical uncertainties and a high chance of a Fed rate cut at the end of this month to get support from, but considering the Sino-U.S. trade tensions are easing, any fresh positive development will weigh on prices,” said Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau.

“Today, we see some traders booking profit after prices broke the rangebound upper level of $1,500 as data showed a further slowdown in the U.S. economy.” Gold is often seen as a safer investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.

In Europe, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for a general election on Dec. 12 to break Britain’s Brexit impasse, conceding he will not meet his “do or die” deadline to leave the European Union next week.

Asian shares wobbled on Friday as investors were reluctant to make big bets ahead of key central bank policy meetings next week against the backdrop of slowing global growth, while sterling extended its slide on a fresh bout of Brexit anxiety.

China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong fell 9% in September from the previous month, mainly due to softer demand and expectations of possible measures by Beijing to prop up its yuan currency.

Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York’s SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.13% on Wednesday from Tuesday.

Elsewhere, palladium hit an all-time high of $1,785.50 an ounce on supply concerns before trading flat at $1,776.68.

Palladium is crucial in the making of catalytic converters used in exhaust systems of vehicles, and concerns over its supply running out have helped lift prices by more than 41% this year alone, despite a weakening auto sector.

Silver rose 0.1% to $17.93 per ounce. Platinum was up 0.4% at $927.71, after scaling a more than three-week high in the previous session. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)