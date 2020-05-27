Gold Market Report
May 27, 2020 / 3:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-week low on optimism around reopening of economies

Harshith Aranya

3 Min Read

    * Sharp V-shaped recovery for global economy unlikely -poll
    * For an interactive graphic tracking the global coronavirus
spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

 (Recasts, updates prices)
    By Harshith Aranya
    May 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices touched a two-week low on
Wednesday due to optimism around reopening of several economies,
but increasing Sino-U.S. frictions over Beijing's proposed
security law for Hong Kong tempered losses.
    Spot gold        dipped 0.3% to $1,705.94 per ounce by 0502
GMT, after hitting its lowest level since May 13 of $1,703.40
earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures        were down 0.6%
to $1,695.80.
    On Tuesday, gold had dropped as much as 1.3%, to touch
$1,707.10, a near two-week low.
    "What we saw over the preceding 24 hours was a break of
relatively meaningful support at about $1,715," said DailyFx
currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
    "The positive story seems to be easing of restrictions and
(that) there will be some sort of rebound in economic
activity... but, there is (also) a lot of negativity. Tension
between the U.S. and China is a huge risk."
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington
was working on a strong response to China's planned national
security law for Hong Kong, adding it would be announced before
the end of the week.             
    Asian shares slipped on concerns about the rising Sino-U.S.
tensions.            
    Despite the pullback in bullion prices, the outlook remains
positive for gold, which is seen as a safe-haven asset during
political and economic uncertainties, analysts said.
    "The biggest risk is people getting complacent and
forgetting that the long-term consequences of this lockdown are
not going away anytime soon and we aren't going to have the
perfect economy," Spivak added.
    Economic prospects for the developed world this year have
darkened again in the past month, with a V-shaped sharp recovery
expected by less than one-fifth of economists polled by Reuters.
            
    Palladium        fell 0.7% to $1,941.66 per ounce, platinum
       slipped 0.8% to $823.48, and silver        was down 0.5%
to $17.01.

 (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and K. Sathya Narayanan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below