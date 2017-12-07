FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold hits 4-month low as firmer dollar sparks range break
December 7, 2017 / 12:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 4-month low as firmer dollar sparks range break

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Gold touches lowest since Aug. 8 at $1,252.06/oz
    * Platinum on track for biggest weekly loss in nine months
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices, adds comment)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Gold slid to its lowest in four
months on Thursday as a bounce in the dollar sparked by optimism
over U.S. tax reform plans helped break the metal out of its
recent narrow trading range. 
    Prices had been hemmed between $1,265 and $1,300 an ounce
since mid-October as a series of record highs in stock markets
detracted investment interest from bullion, and as traders
awaited an expected increase to U.S. interest rates this month. 
    Gold broke out of that range this week, extending losses
after slipping below its 200-day moving average at $1,267. 
    Spot gold        was down 0.8 percent at $1,254.40 by 1510
GMT, off an earlier four-month low of $1,252.06. U.S. gold
futures        for December delivery were down $9.90 at
$1,256.20.
    "We've had a (breakdown) of support at $1,260, which is a
key level," said ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto de
Casa. "From a technical point of view, many traders had
stop-losses just below $1,262, and today the market is going
down for this reason." 
    Strength in the dollar is feeding into this, he said. "That
the U.S. dollar is recovering isn't very welcome for the
commodities market."
    The dollar touched a two-week high on Thursday on optimism
the United States would push through tax reforms, while global
equities rebounded after two straight days of losses.           
    U.S. Senate Republicans agreed on Wednesday to talks with
the House of Representatives on sweeping tax legislation,
raising hopes that lawmakers could agree on a final bill ahead
of a Dec. 22 deadline.             
    Gold is now awaiting further direction from U.S. non-farm
payrolls data this week, a key barometer of the U.S. economy.
Next week the Federal Reserve is also expected to announce
another rise in U.S. interest rates and to offer guidance on the
pace of further increases. 
    "The question is whether this weakness in gold is an image
of the December 2015 and 2016 charts, where the metals began
significant rallies after the rate increase announcement, or if
we are in a different paradigm this time around," Kitco Metals
Inc said in a note.
     Rising U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding gold while boosting the dollar, in which it
is priced.  
    Among other precious metals, silver        was down 1.2
percent at $15.77 an ounce after slipping to its lowest since
mid-July at $15.74. 
    Platinum        was down 0.3 percent at $899.30 after
earlier touching its lowest since July 11 at $891.50. The metal
has fallen nearly 5 percent this week and is on track for its
biggest weekly loss in nine months.
    Palladium        was 2 percent higher at $1,013.

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
David Goodman and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
