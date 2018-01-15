FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2018 / 1:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 4-mth peak as dollar index slumps to lowest in 3 yrs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Jan 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Monday hit their highest
since September, buoyed as the U.S. dollar slumped to three-year
lows against a basket of currencies.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,339.46 an ounce
by 0117 GMT, after earlier touching its strongest since Sept. 6
at $1,339.97
    * Spot gold rose for a fifth straight week last week,
gaining 1.4 percent.
    * U.S. gold futures         were up 0.4 percent at $1,339.70
an ounce.
    * Spot gold prices rose 1 percent on Friday after U.S.
President Donald Trump said he would waive nuclear sanctions
against Iran for the last time to give Washington and its
European allies a chance to fix the "terrible flaws" of the 2015
nuclear deal.             
    * Asian shares hit historic highs on Monday as Wall Street
extended its record-breaking run, while the U.S. dollar remained
on the defensive as investors priced in the risk of tighter
policies elsewhere in the rich world.            
    * The dollar index on Monday dropped 0.2 percent to 90.800
      , its lowest since Jan. 2015. 
    * U.S. producer prices fell for the first time in nearly
1-1/2 years in December amid declining costs for services, which
could temper expectations that inflation will accelerate in
2018.             
    * Underlying U.S. consumer prices recorded their largest
increase in 11 months in December on strong gains in the cost of
rental accommodation and healthcare, bolstering expectations
that inflation will accelerate this year.             
    * The recent drop in U.S. unemployment could spark a surge
in inflation that, given the Federal Reserve's current policy
framework, could trigger interest-rate hikes that bring on a
recession, Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren
warned on Friday.             
    * Palladium        hit a record-high of $1,126.30 an ounce
on Friday. It was down 0.4 percent at $1,119.49 early on Monday.
The metal has seen a sustained rally from high demand in the
auto industry amid a supply deficit
    * Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long
positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to Jan.
9, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed
on Friday.        
    
   DATA AHEAD (IN GMT)
    
   1000    Euro Zone   Trade data   Nov

 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)

