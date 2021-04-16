Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 7-week peak as retreating U.S. yields boost appeal

By Shreyansi Singh

    * Gold gains over 2% so far this week
    * U.S. Treasury yields hover near a one-month low
    * Silver rises over 3%, palladium gains about 5% for the
week

    April 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose to a seven-week high
on Friday and were on track for their best week since
mid-December as retreating U.S. Treasury yields and a softer
dollar bolstered the metal's appeal.
    Spot gold        jumped 0.9% to $1,779.00 per ounce by 10:26
a.m. EDT (1426 GMT), having earlier hit its highest since Feb.
25 at $1,783.55. It is up over 2% so far this week.
    U.S. gold futures        rose 0.6% to $1,777.30.
    "The macro argument for gold has also improved. We are
poised for a run towards $1,800," said Edward Moya, senior
market analyst at OANDA.
    "We've had many investors abandon some positions because of
some extreme technical selling we saw with Treasury yields and
that has really provided a strong backdrop here for gold prices
to continue to appreciate."
    Benchmark U.S. bond yields hovered near a one-month low hit
in the previous session, while the dollar        edged lower
against its rivals.             
    Gold's advance came despite robust U.S. retail sales data
showing and a significant drop in weekly jobless
claims.                        
    The markets are trusting the Federal Reserve to keep
interest rates lower for longer, so even if inflation does jump
above 2% for a few weeks or months, central bank tapering is
still a bit farther, ActivTrades Chief Analyst Carlo Alberto De
Casa said.             
    Accommodative monetary policy tends to weigh on government
bond yields, and raise the appeal of non-yielding gold.
    The drop in 10-year yields below the key 1.60% mark "has
allowed spot gold to break above its 50-day simple moving
average (SMA) for the first time since early February," FXTM
Market Analyst Han Tan said in a note.
    Silver        rose 0.7% to $26.05 per ounce, and was up over
3% for the week. Palladium        climbed 1.1% to $2,770.23, and
gained about 5% for the week. Platinum        gained 0.7% to
$1,200.89.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
