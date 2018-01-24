FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 1:33 PM / in 27 minutes

PRECIOUS-Gold hits four-month peak after U.S. welcomes weaker dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * U.S. dollar touches three-year low
    * Spot gold biased to rise towards $1,357.54/oz -technicals
    * Concern over potential trade wars lends support

 (Updates prices)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit their highest
level in more than four months on Wednesday after a U.S.
official welcomed a weaker dollar and investors sought insurance
against uncertainty.
    The dollar index        touched three-year lows after U.S.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that a softer dollar was
good for the United States.                          
    A decline in the dollar makes commodities priced in the
greenback cheaper for buyers using other currencies.
    Spot gold        was up 1 percent at $1,353.80 an ounce at
1500 GMT, its highest since Sept. 8, while U.S. gold futures
        for February delivery rose by 1.3 percent to $1,353.70.
    "It's the weaker dollar, it's the inflation focus and it's
also to some extent the market continuing to look for a hedge
against a world that's becoming incredibly complacent with
stocks at record highs," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity
strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.
    "We're honing in on the 2017 high around $1,357, which is
going to be the next big level."
    U.S. President Donald Trump is due to speak Friday at the
World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and investors are
concerned he will use the speech to signal a more protectionist
policy stance.    
    "Global investors are also concerned about potential trade
wars ... which is stirring up some risk-aversion trade. That, in
turn, is supporting gold," said Richard Xu, a fund manager at
HuaAn Gold, China's biggest gold exchange-traded fund.
    "I think gold prices will continue to trend higher along
with other commodities, so $1,400 (an ounce) is our near-term
target," Xu said. 
    Markets also expect an increase to U.S. interest rates in
March, which would increase the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar, in which gold is
priced.
    In other precious metals, silver        gained 2.1 percent
to $17.40 an ounce after touching $17.4320, the highest since
Oct. 16.
    Silver touched a 3-1/2-week low of $16.73 in the previous
session after the U.S. imposed import duties on solar panels, a
key sector of demand for silver, Commerzbank said. 
    "Silver is waiting to pop. It has become increasingly boxed
in, but if we can take out this $17.45 area, then silver looks
like having broken a downtrend going back quite a bit," Hansen
said.
    Platinum        added 1 percent to $1,016.40 an ounce after
touching $1,021.20, the highest since Sept. 8, while palladium
       rose 0.6 percent to $1,098.80.

 (Additional reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru, Editing by
Louise Heavens and David Goodman)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
