PRECIOUS-Gold hits more than 1-week low on doubts over stimulus bill, firm dollar

By K. Sathya Narayanan

    * Dollar scales over 1-week high
    * Palladium hits over one-month low
    * Platinum slips to over two-week low
    Jan 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell to a more than one-week
low on Wednesday, pressured by concerns over the U.S. stimulus
bill and strength in the dollar as markets awaited the Federal
Reserve's latest policy decision.  
    Spot gold        fell 0.3% to $1,844.58 per ounce by 12:23
p.m. EST (1723 GMT), having earlier touched its lowest since
Jan. 18. U.S. gold futures        eased 0.3% to $1,845.10. 
    "Ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's statement, you
are having lower equities and the dollar is catching a bit of a
bounce," which is weighing on the gold market, said Bob
Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.            
    The dollar        rebounded to an over one-week high against
key rivals, making gold costlier for investors holding other
currencies.
    Also, "the $1.9 trillion (U.S. stimulus) was pretty
ambitious and I don't think (President) Biden has the support to
pass it," Haberkorn added. "That is another reason why gold is
not trying to get back above $1,900."
    The Biden administration's stimulus plan was facing strong
opposition from Republicans over the size of the package.
            
    The Federal Reserve is expected to reinforce its commitment
to accommodative monetary policy to aid the virus-hit economy in
its policy decision due at 1900 GMT.             
    "To drive gold towards the upper end of the (narrow) range,
(the Fed) will need to adopt a fairly dovish tone, which will
push U.S. 10-year yields back below 1% - that will help gold,"
CMC Markets UK's chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.
    Easy monetary policy tends to weigh on government bond
yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding gold. 
    Silver        fell 0.7% to $25.26 an ounce. Platinum       
shed 2.5% to $1,071, having touched its lowest since Jan. 12 at
$1,056.70.
    Palladium        fell 0.6% to $2,311.12 per ounce, having
fallen to its lowest since Dec. 21 at $2,292.90 earlier in the
session.

