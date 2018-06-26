FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
June 26, 2018 / 10:44 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold hits more than 6-month low as dollar, equities recover

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Europe claws higher after China enters bear territory
    * Dollar recovers from 1-week low amid rising trade tensions
    * Palladium hits lowest since early April

 (Recasts, adds comment/details, updates prices, changes
dateline)
    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Gold hit its lowest in more than
six months on Tuesday as a sell off in global risk assets eased
and the precious metal remained under pressure from the prospect
that rising U.S. interest rates will further support the dollar.
    Modest gains from Europe's main bourses relieved nervy
investors on Tuesday, after the latest escalation in an
increasingly global trade storm pummelled Wall Street and sent
China into bear market territory.            
    Rising equities, seen as risky assets, tend to weigh on
gold, seen as a safe haven.
    The dollar strengthened on growing concerns about an
intensifying conflict between the United States and its trade
partners, particularly China. A stronger dollar makes
dollar-priced gold costlier for non-U.S. investors.       
    "The dollar (has been) a lot stronger, that's the main
driver here. Also, gold hasn't seemed to benefit from the
(trade) turmoil, so I imagine that's made some longs throw in
the towel," said Matthew Turner, commodities strategist at
Macquarie.
    "The question going forward is whether gold will show better
reaction to these (trade) uncertainties. I feel it should, but
you need to see a turn in the dollar, or some confidence the
dollar is not going to keep going up."
    Spot gold        was down 0.6 percent at $1,256.45 an ounce,
as of 1019 GMT, having hit its weakest since mid-December.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were 0.8
percent lower at $1,258.40 per ounce.
    Gold-backed exchange-traded funds tracked by Thomson Reuters
were headed for their weakest month since July 2017, as
investors covered losses in equities, commodities and other
markets caused by tariff disputes.             
    "Trade tensions aren't helping gold at all, there is only
one clear trend which is skewed to the downside. By looking at
the chart, it appears that bulls have left the town," said
ThinkMarkets chief market analyst Naeem Aslam.
    Ratcheting up trade tensions, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven
Mnuchin said on Monday that forthcoming investment restrictions
from the department will not be specific to China but would
apply "to all countries that are trying to steal our
technology."              
    Helping the dollar, U.S. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last
week said the central bank should continue with a gradual pace
of interest rate rises amid a strong economy to balance its
employment and inflation goals.             
    In other precious metals, silver        was down 0.7 percent
at $16.19 an ounce.
    Platinum        fell 0.9 percent to $858.10 an ounce.
    Palladium        was 0.8 percent lower at $931.97 per ounce,
having touched its lowest since early April at $929.72 an ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru
Editing by Edmund Blair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.