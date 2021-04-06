Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold hits more than one-week peak as dollar and yields slip

By Diptendu Lahiri

0 Min Read

    * Dollar at an almost two-week low 
    * Strong U.S. data lifts stocks to record highs

 (Adds comments; updates prices)
    By Diptendu Lahiri
    April 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed to their highest in
more than a week on Tuesday as a weaker dollar and a drop in
U.S. bond yields boosted demand for the metal.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,730.46 an ounce by 0703
GMT after touching its highest since March 25 at $1,737.35.
    U.S. gold futures         rose 0.1% to $1,731.10.
    "The strong U.S. economic data have eased concerns and have
softened the dollar as a safe-haven asset, and gold is being
supported because of that," said Michael McCarthy, chief market
strategist at CMC Markets.
    The dollar        slumped to an almost two-week low against
a basket of rival currencies, making gold cheaper for buyers
outside the United States.       
    Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields slipped, moving further away
from a 14-month peak hit last week, reducing the opportunity
cost of holding non-yielding gold.      
    Better than expected recent economic readings out of the
United States, meanwhile, have lifted hopes of swift recovery
and drove investors towards riskier assets.             
           
    "Gold has formed a short-term double bottom but needs to
break above $1,750 before it can head higher," Stephen Innes,
chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi, 
said in a note.
    "The metal could struggle to extend last week's recovery
with the positive U.S. non-farm payroll data underpinning
risk-on sentiment."
    The U.S. economic outlook is brightening, Cleveland Federal
Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Monday, adding
that the Federal Reserve should stick to its easy monetary
policy to help to support growth further.             
    "The coordinated approach of central banks has kept gold
supported for quite some time and that's what we are also seeing
today," CMC's McCarthy said.
    Elsewhere, silver        fell 0.1% to $24.88 an ounce while
palladium        rose 0.3% to $2,671.97 and platinum       
edged 0.1% down to $1,207.43.

 (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru
Editing by Shailesh Kuber and David Goodman
)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up