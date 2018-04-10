FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 10:37 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hits near 1-week high on weak dollar, geopolitics

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar dips to two-week lows
    * Platinum retreats back to discount to palladium

 (Updates prices)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit the highest in
nearly a week on Tuesday as the dollar weakened and as investors
awaited potential U.S. action against the suspected use of
chemical weapons in Syria.
    "Geopolitics is taking the main driving seat this week, so
gold has potentially got some room for the upside," said
Jonathan Butler, commodities analyst at Mitsubishi in London.
    "A lot will hinge on what is happening geopolitically
between Russia, Syria, Iran and all sorts of other countries
that could be potentially drawn into this."
    Spot gold        was up 0.3 percent at $1,340 an ounce at
1410 GMT, the highest since April 4.
    U.S. gold futures         added 0.2 percent to $1,343.20 an
ounce. 
    If gold breaks through resistance of $1,340, it could move
back to the late March highs just under $1,360, Butler added.   
   
    Trump on Monday promised quick, forceful action in response
to a deadly suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria,
appearing to suggest a potential military response.             
            
    Gold is often seen as an alternative investment during times
of political and financial uncertainty.
    Gold also got a boost as the dollar index        dipped to a
two-week low against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after
Chinese President Xi Jinping's promise to cut import tariffs
eased concerns about a trade conflict.
    Xi promised to open the country's economy further and lower
import tariffs on products including cars. His comments spurred
a rally in global equity markets.                             
    Markets are looking ahead to this week's Federal Reserve's
minutes on its last policy meeting and U.S. CPI data for cues on
the pace of interest rate hikes this year.
    In other precious metals, silver        gained 0.8 percent
to $16.58 an ounce.
    Platinum        fell 0.5 percent to $927.25 an ounce, after
gaining about 2 percent in the previous session, the most in
nearly two months.
    Palladium        rose 2.2 percent to $950 an ounce. The auto
catalyst metal gained over 3 percent on Monday, its biggest
daily percentage rise since Jan. 12.
    Platinum fell back to a discount to sister metal palladium
on Tuesday after rising to a premium last Thursday. Last
September, palladium gained the upper hand over platinum for the
first time in 16 years.
    "We are not convinced the platinum-palladium ratio can hold
consistently above parity this year as strong trends in the auto
sector which have weighed on the ratio remain in place," UBS
analyst Joni Teves said in a note. 
    Diesel vehicles use mostly platinum in catalytic converters
while petrol cars largely use palladium, but diesel sales in
Europe's largest car markets have been falling.

 (Additional reporting by Swati Verma and Eileen Soreng in
Bengaluru
Editing by Keith Weir and Alexandra Hudson)
