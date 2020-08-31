Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold hits near 2-week high on dollar weakness, dovish Fed

    * Dollar set for fourth consecutive monthly decline
    * Silver heads for fifth straight monthly rise
    Aug 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed to their highest
level in nearly two weeks on Monday, as the dollar weakened and
the U.S. Federal Reserve's new policy framework suggested that
interest rates would remain low for some time.
    Spot gold        was up 0.3% at $1,969.98 per ounce by 0304
GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 19 at $1,976 in early
Asian trade. However, gold was down 0.2% so far this month.
    U.S. gold futures        rose 0.2% to $1,978.70.
    "The greenback took a big spill on Friday as market
participants digested what was coming out of the Jackson Hole
Symposium, and the knock-on benefits to gold are still being
felt," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.
    "With the USD's trend still looking skewed to the downside,
a continuation of that trend might be what it takes to drive
another lift in the upside momentum for gold."
    The Fed's new monetary policy strategy suggested that the
U.S. central bank's key overnight interest rate, already near
zero, would stay there for potentially years to come as
policymakers woo higher inflation.             
    Lower U.S. interest rates put pressure on the dollar and
bond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.
    The dollar index        dropped close to a two-year low and
was on track for its fourth consecutive monthly decline.       
     
    Gold has gained nearly 30% so far this year, notching an
all-time high of $2,072.50 earlier this month, as investors seek
to buy the metal as a hedge against possible inflation and
currency debasement due to unprecedented money printing by
central banks.
    "Gold is expected to retest the old highs again. I don't
think anything has changed in terms of the underlined
fundamentals," said Edward Meir, an analyst at ED&F Man Capital
Markets.
    Elsewhere, silver        jumped 1.6% to $27.94 per ounce and
was heading for its fifth straight monthly gain, up nearly 15%.
    Platinum        rose 0.4% to $935.03 and palladium       
gained 0.7% to $2,221.16.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
