PRECIOUS-Gold hits one-week high after Fed fails to signal taper timeline

July 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose to its highest level in over a week on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to give a timeline for its tapering plans and said it was “ways away” from considering raising interest rates.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,815.56 per ounce by 0129 GMT, having earlier hit a peak since July 20 at $1,817.35.

* U.S. gold futures climbed 0.9% to $1,815.30 per ounce.

* While the U.S. central bank acknowledged discussing the eventual withdrawal of pandemic-era monetary policy support in its statement, Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. job market still had “some ground to cover” before it would be time to pull back.

* Large stimulus measures tend to support gold, which is often considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

* Powell also downplayed the risk of the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus on the economic recovery.

* Fed’s policy statement weighed on the dollar index, which hit a two-week low on Wednesday, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

* The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday that 66.6% of U.S. counties had transmission rates of COVID-19 high enough to warrant indoor masking and should immediately resume the policy.

* Silver rose 0.9% to $25.15 per ounce.

* Palladium rose 0.6% to $2,641.69 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.8% at $1,073.42.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0755 Germany Unemployment Chg, Rate SA July 0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final July 1200 Germany CPI, HICP Prelim YY July 1230 US GDP Advance Q2 1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly