Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold hits one-week high as dollar slides, platinum extends gains

By Shreyansi Singh

    * Dollar falls to a more than one-week low
    * Investors eye Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on
Wednesday
    * Strong investment demand to push platinum into deficit-UBS
    Feb 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices jumped 1% to a one-week high
on Tuesday in response to a weaker dollar and expectations of
substantial U.S. fiscal stimulus, while platinum climbed to its
highest in more than four years.
    Spot gold        was up 0.7% to $1,843.16 per ounce at 1227
GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 2 at $1,848.40 earlier
in the session. U.S. gold futures        gained 0.5% to
$1,843.30.
    U.S. lawmakers have a budget outline to help to push U.S.
President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package
through Congress without Republican support and the legislation
is predicted to pass before March 15.                         
    "Inflation expectations are rising and the dollar is
starting to weaken a little bit after a string of recent gains,"
said CMC Markets UK's chief market analyst, Michael Hewson.
    Gold prices will still trade in a broad range from
$1,760-$1,960 for the foreseeable future and the only reason for
gold to break higher will be if stock markets suddenly came
crashing off, which is unlikely at the moment, Hewson added.
    Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement, likely to be spurred by stimulus measures.
    The dollar        fell to a more than one-week low against
rivals, making bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.
       
    On investors' radar was Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome
Powell's speech before a virtual Economic Club of New York event
at 1900 GMT on Wednesday.             
    Elsewhere, auto-catalyst platinum        was up 2% at
$1,180.06, after hitting $1,185, its highest since August 2016.
    "While a fabrication surplus is expected this year, strong
investment demand should once again push the platinum market
into a deficit," UBS analysts wrote in a note.
    "Other supporting drivers include low real U.S. interest
rates, a weaker U.S. dollar, and global economic recovery thanks
to aggressive monetary and fiscal stimulus measures."
    Silver        gained 1.2% to $27.58 an ounce, palladium
       declined 0.7% to $2,314.73.

