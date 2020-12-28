PRECIOUS-Gold hits one-week high on U.S. pandemic aid cheer

(Adds comment, updates prices) * Dollar slips, Asian shares edge up on stimulus bill * Gold could sustain above $1,900/oz if dollar weakens - analyst * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa By Nakul Iyer Dec 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose as much as 1.3% on Monday as investors welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's signing of a long-awaited pandemic aid bill, with a weaker dollar lending further support. Spot gold was up 0.7% at $1,888.84 per ounce by 0618 GMT, after earlier hitting a one-week high of $1,900.04. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,893.20. Trump on Sunday signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a partial federal government shutdown. "Even without extra stimulus, gold could climb higher... Trump's signature (on the stimulus bill) was the last major risk point to the bull market," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA. Investors are now keeping a close eye on a U.S. House of Representatives vote on Monday to increase coronavirus relief checks to individuals from $600 to $2,000, with Trump saying the Senate "will start the process" to approve higher payments. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation likely to result from large stimulus measures "We've been talking about this deal for a long time, so how much the market is going to follow through will be the big question," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi. To sustain itself above $1,900, gold will likely need the dollar to weaken further, he added. The dollar was down 0.3% against rivals, lifting bullion's appeal for other currency holders. . A daily close for the gold/silver ratio below 69.50 would be a bullish technical development for both metals, implying further meaningful gains lie ahead, Halley said. Silver was up 2.2% at $26.42 an ounce, after hitting a one-week high of $26.75 earlier in the session. Platinum climbed 1% to $1,033.52 and palladium rose 0.2% to $2,353.84. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)