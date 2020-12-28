Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold hits one-week high on U.S. pandemic aid cheer

By Nakul Iyer

    * Dollar slips, Asian shares edge up on stimulus bill
    * Gold could sustain above $1,900/oz if dollar weakens -
analyst 
    Dec 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose as much as 1.3% on
Monday as investors welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's
signing of a long-awaited pandemic aid bill, with a weaker
dollar lending further support.
    Spot gold        was up 0.7% at $1,888.84 per ounce by 0618
GMT, after earlier hitting a one-week high of $1,900.04. U.S.
gold futures        gained 0.5% to $1,893.20.
    Trump on Sunday signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid
and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to
millions of Americans and averting a partial federal government
shutdown.                          
    "Even without extra stimulus, gold could climb higher...
Trump's signature (on the stimulus bill) was the last major risk
point to the bull market," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market
analyst at OANDA.
    Investors are now keeping a close eye on a U.S. House of
Representatives vote on Monday to increase coronavirus relief
checks to individuals from $600 to $2,000, with Trump saying the
Senate "will start the process" to approve higher payments.
    Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation likely to result
from large stimulus measures
    "We've been talking about this deal for a long time, so how
much the market is going to follow through will be the big
question," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at
financial services firm Axi.
    To sustain itself above $1,900, gold will likely need the
dollar to weaken further, he added.
    The dollar        was down 0.3% against rivals, lifting
bullion's appeal for other currency holders.       . 
    A daily close for the gold/silver ratio below 69.50 would be
a bullish technical development for both metals, implying
further meaningful gains lie ahead, Halley said.  
    Silver        was up 2.2% at $26.42 an ounce, after hitting
a one-week high of $26.75 earlier in the session. Platinum
       climbed 1% to $1,033.52 and palladium        rose 0.2% to
$2,353.84.

