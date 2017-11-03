FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold hits one-week low after U.S. economic data
#Gold Market Report
November 3, 2017 / 12:19 PM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold hits one-week low after U.S. economic data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl
    * Gold set for first weekly gain in three

 (Update throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Gold fell to a one-week low as
consensus-beating U.S. economic data pushed the dollar higher,
outweighing the impact of a  lacklustre jobs report.
    The greenback        gained on a strong reading of U.S.
factory orders and the services sector, reversing earlier losses
after an underwhelming October jobs report.       
    Spot gold        fell 0.7 percent to $1,266.91 by 1530 GMT 
1208 GMT, and was on track for third straight weekly decline. It
hit its highest lowest since Oct. 27 at $1,265.16.
    U.S. gold         for December delivery dipped 0.8 percent
to $1,275.71.
    "The data was in a conflicting sequence but it is overall
making the case for not just one further rate hike by the Fed in
December but also for further, gradual increasing of rates in
2018," said Quantitative Commodity Research consultant Peter
Fertig.
    "The outlook for the interest side remains towards a
stronger U.S. dollar so there are headwinds for gold."
    The interest rate outlook for the coming year is largely
unchanged by President Donald Trump's appointment of Jeremy
Powell as Fed chairman as analysts said it signalled a
continuation of Janet Yellen's cautious monetary policies.
            
    "The general trend for gold over the last week has been
positive, but the market will need to find a catalyst within the
host of data released tonight to push through the strong
resistance at $1,280," MKS PAMP analyst Tim Brown wrote in a
note.
    World stock markets dipped on Friday, putting them on track
for their first decline in seven sessions in the wake of U.S.
payrolls data            
    SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4 percent on
Thursday.             
    Meanwhile in Asia, demand for physical gold was lacklustre
this week in top consumers India and China, while the lure of
the metal remained stable in Singapore, but India's peak wedding
season is expected to usher in renewed interest for bullion in
coming weeks.             
    Spot gold looks neutral in a narrow range of $1,263-$1,281
per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction, according to
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    In other precious metals, spot silver        inched 1.3
percent lower to $16.87 an ounce and platinum        eased 0.7
percent to $918.30, while palladium        dipped 0.6 percent to
$992.50.

    
 (Additional reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru, editing
by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
