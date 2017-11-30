FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold hits one-week low as dollar weighs
Sections
Featured
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
The wider image
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
Does Europe have what it takes to create the next Google?
Technology
Does Europe have what it takes to create the next Google?
Europe main source of cash raised in cryptocurrencies
Future of money
Europe main source of cash raised in cryptocurrencies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
November 30, 2017 / 11:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hits one-week low as dollar weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold heading for first monthly gain since August
    * Gold in narrowest range in 12 years - reut.rs/2AHXSbd
    * Silver falls to eight-week low at $16.47/oz

 (Recasts, updates prices, adds detail/quote; changes dateline)
    By Maytaal Angel
    Nov 30, LONDON (Reuters) - Gold hit a one-week low on
Thursday as a stronger dollar, upbeat sentiment on equities and
positive U.S. growth data dented the appeal of the safe-haven
asset, though the metal was still stuck in its narrowest monthly
range in 12 years.
    The dollar was firm after Wednesday's uplift on
third-quarter U.S. economic growth revised upwards to 3.3
percent, making dollar-priced gold costlier for non-U.S.
investors.       
    Global equities were on course to finish November with a
13th consecutive monthly gain, though a dive in U.S. tech stocks
left investors wondering whether the longest global equity bull
run in living memory might be starting to splutter.
    Also denting investor optimism and signalling underlying
support for gold going forward, investors were growing wary
about the staggered progress of U.S. tax reform legislation.
    "Optimism (in equities) is at record highs, so it should
come off a bit, which would be reasonably positive for gold. But
the stronger dollar will cap any gains that come on the back of
(that)," said Martin Arnold, strategist at ETF Securities. 
    "Current levels (in gold) are good value and we don't expect
the range over the past month to be broken."
    Spot gold        was down 0.2 percent at $1,280.61 an ounce
by 1048 GMT, having touched its lowest since Nov. 22 at
$1,279.40. 
    The price is up 0.9 percent this month, though it has been
stuck between $1,265 and $1,300 throug November. 
    U.S. gold futures         were down 0.2 percent at
$1,280.10.     
    The U.S. economy has gathered steam this year and will
warrant continued interest rate increases amid a strengthened
global recovery, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on
Wednesday.             
    Bullion is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates,
which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
gold.
    "While we remain cautious on it (gold) over three months, we
regard setbacks as opportunities to add exposure," UBS analysts
said in a note, while raising their 12-month forecast from
$1,250 an ounce to $1,325. 
    "In the past, early stages of monetary policy normalisation
hurt gold; but this time such adjustments resemble baby steps
and likely will only be undertaken in sync with rising
inflation."
    Silver        touched an eight-week low of $16.45 an ounce
and was last down 0.2 percent at $16.52.
    Palladium        gained 0.1 percent to $1,015 while platinum
       rose 0.8 percent to $944.20.

 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.