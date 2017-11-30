FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold hits one-week low as strong share market weighs
November 30, 2017 / 11:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hits one-week low as strong share market weighs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Spot gold heading for first monthly gain since August
    * Gold in narrowest range in 12 years - reut.rs/2AHXSbd
    * Silver falls to eight-week low at $16.37/oz

 (Updates prices, dollar)
    By Maytaal Angel
    Nov 30, LONDON (Reuters) - Gold hit a one-week low on
Thursday as upbeat sentiment on equities and positive U.S.
growth data dented the appeal of the safe-haven asset, though
the metal was still stuck in its narrowest monthly range in 12
years.
    The dollar held firm after U.S. jobless and consumer
spending data, having taken support from Wednesday's uplift on
third-quarter U.S. economic growth. 
    Global equities were on course to finish November with a
13th consecutive monthly gain, though a dive in U.S. technology 
stocks left investors wondering whether the longest global
equity bull run in living memory might be starting to splutter.
           
    Also denting investor optimism and signalling underlying
support for gold going forward, investors were growing wary
about the staggered progress of U.S. tax reform legislation.
    "Optimism (in equities) is at record highs, so it should
come off a bit, which would be reasonably positive for gold. But
the stronger dollar will cap any gains that come on the back of
(that)," said Martin Arnold, strategist at ETF Securities. 
    "Current levels (in gold) are good value and we don't expect
the range over the past month to be broken."
    Spot gold        was down 0.3 percent at $1,280.10 an ounce
by 1500 GMT, having earlier hit its lowest since Nov. 21 at
$1,276.15. 
    The price is up 0.7 percent this month, though it has been
stuck between $1,265 and $1,300 throughout November. 
    U.S. gold futures         were down 0.2 percent at
$1,279.70.     
    Early in the session a stronger dollar weighed on gold, but
the dollar reversed as investors added bets that the U.S.
central bank will continue to unwind its stimulus plan, helping
gold to move off its lows.       
    The U.S. economy has gathered steam this year and will
warrant continued interest rate increases amid a strengthened
global recovery, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on
Wednesday.             
    Bullion is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates,
which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
gold.
    "While we remain cautious on it (gold) over three months, we
regard setbacks as opportunities to add exposure," UBS analysts
said in a note, while raising their 12-month forecast from
$1,250 an ounce to $1,325. 
    "In the past, early stages of monetary policy normalisation
hurt gold; but this time such adjustments resemble baby steps
and likely will only be undertaken in sync with rising
inflation."
    Silver        touched an eight-week low of $16.36 an ounce
and was last down 0.8 percent at $16.40.
    Palladium        fell 0.4 percent to $1,009.47, while
platinum        was up 0.9 percent at $945.20.

 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru and
Eric Onstad in London; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
