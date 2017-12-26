PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 3-week high in thin-volume trade

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Tuesday, hitting a more than three-week high, in low-volume trade amid a weaker dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,277.98 an ounce at 0115 GMT on Tuesday, after hitting its highest since Dec. 1 at $1,278.14. * The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, edged down 0.1 percent to 93.283 . * U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,282.20 an ounce. * The futures market was closed for the Christmas holiday on Monday. * Palladium prices jumped to 17-year highs on Friday as strong demand from autocatalyst makers reinforced the prospect of market shortages. * Spot palladium was steady at $1,038.10 an ounce on Tuesday. It touched its highest since February 2001 at $1,042.50 on Friday. * Analysts expect that about 80 percent of global palladium demand will come from autocatalysts for gasoline-powered cars, which many now prefer over diesel-fuelled vehicles. * Japan's core consumer prices rose for the 11th straight month and household spending jumped in November, offering the central bank some hope a steady economic recovery will gradually drive up inflation to its 2 percent target. * The Shanghai Futures Exchange cut its margin requirements for gold and silver futures contracts from Jan. 2. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.18 percent to 837.50 tonnes on Friday from 836.02 tonnes on Thursday. * Hedge funds and money managers increased their bearish position in COMEX silver contracts to a record in the week to Dec. 19, while they increased their net long stance in gold, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday. * U.S. growth prospects dimmed on Friday as data showed spending outpaced income in November and the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure -- the personal consumption expenditures price index that excludes food and energy -- rose by just 0.1 percent in November. * The passage of a sweeping U.S. tax reform bill investors have been anxiously anticipating for months caused large redemptions in equities and bonds last week as a building consensus in the market suggested any benefits had already been priced in. * Workers at Pan African Resource's , Barberton gold mine in South Africa have ended a wildcat strike that started on Sunday, an industry source said on Friday. * Gold demand across major centres in Asia was subdued last week as a modest rebound in prices weighed on investor appetite. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 1400 U.S. S&P Case-Shiller home price Oct 1500 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing index Dec 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Dec 1530 Dallas Fed Texas manufacturing activity index Dec (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)