FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Gold Market Report
January 15, 2018 / 11:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 4-month high as dollar index slumps to 3-year lows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Speculators raise net longs in COMEX gold in week to Jan.
9
    * Palladium hits new record high

 (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit a four-month peak
on Monday as the U.S. dollar index slumped to its lowest in
three years but analysts warned the greenback's decline could be
short-lived as it was not driven by fundamentals.
    Spot gold        was up 0.3 percent at $1,342.11 an ounce by
1045 GMT after touching its strongest since Sept. 8 at
$1,344.44. The precious metal rose for a fifth straight week
last week, gaining 1.4 percent.
    U.S. gold futures         were up 0.6 percent at $1,343.20
an ounce.
    "The weakness in the dollar is not justified by
fundamentals. It's a little bit weird considering the divergence
in monetary policy should play in favour of a stronger dollar,"
Capital Economics analyst Simona Gambarini said.
    She said the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to
raise interest rates, which would favour a stronger dollar,
while the European Central Bank should keep rates on hold.
    The dollar index        was down 0.2 percent at 90.474,
having reached its weakest since January 2015 at 90.421.
    A lower greenback makes dollar-denominated assets such as
gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, while higher rates
could dent demand for non-interest-paying gold.
    "The main reason for the tight relationship between the
dollar and gold is a lack of physical demand on the gold side in
terms of ETFs (exchange-traded funds) and Indian and Chinese
jewellery," said Carsten Menke, a Julius Baer commodity analyst.
    Adding a touch of bullishness to gold was data from the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday, which showed
that hedge funds and money managers raised their net long
positions in COMEX gold and silver in the week to Jan. 9.
       
    Iran's president said on Sunday the United States had failed
to undermine a nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers, and
hailed the accord as a "long-lasting victory" for Iran, state
television reported.             
    U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday delivered an ultimatum
to European signatories of the deal to fix the "terrible flaws"
of the agreement with Iran, or the United States would pull out.
    Palladium        rose 1 percent to $1,135 on Monday, after
hitting a record high of $1,138.
    The metal has seen a sustained rally from high demand in the
auto industry amid a supply deficit, analysts said.
    Spot silver        rose 0.6 percent to $17.35 an ounce,
after touching a near three-month high at $17.42.
    Platinum        was up 0.3 percent at $996.95, after
touching its highest since Sept. 11 at $1,001.40.

 (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.