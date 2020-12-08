Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold hits two-week peak on U.S. stimulus bets

By Nakul Iyer

0 Min Read

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    * Gold hits highest since Nov. 23
    * Dollar re-strengthening is downside risk for gold- analyst
    * California imposes new COVID-19 restrictions
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

    By Nakul Iyer
    Dec 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices scaled a two-week high on
Tuesday on hopes that U.S. lawmakers would agree on a fiscal
stimulus deal to cushion the economic blow from surging
coronavirus infections. 
    Spot gold        rose 0.3% to $1,869.06 per ounce by 0504
GMT, having touched its highest since Nov. 23 of $1,871.52
earlier in the session. 
    U.S. gold futures        were up 0.4% at $1,873.50.
    "Markets more or less are pricing in that a deal will get
done ... It's going to be about how large that package happens
to be, how soon it comes and how that manifests in inflation
expectations going forward," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.
    Rodda, however, warned a re-strengthening of the dollar due
to stalled stimulus talks or Brexit uncertainty posed a risk to
gold prices.
    The U.S. Congress will vote this week on a stopgap funding
bill to provide more time to reach a deal on COVID-19 relief,
while U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said there
were signs of progress in talks on a bipartisan bill. 
                        
    The increasing imposition of stricter coronavirus lockdowns
to control soaring infections has highlighted the need for more
stimulus, with California announcing fresh restrictions on
Monday and New York weighing a ban on indoor dining. 
                        
    The size of the current U.S. stimulus package remains below
market expectations so it may not drive gold prices further,
said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX. 
    If gold fails to break a resistance at $1,870, there may be
another pullback with support at $1,800, Yang said.
    Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation that could result
from large stimulus.     
    Silver        rose 0.6% to $24.65 per ounce and platinum
       was steady at $1,021.50, while palladium        gained
0.1% to $2,333.74. 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan
M. and Aditya Soni)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up