July 17, 2018 / 10:34 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold hits year low as dollar steadies ahead of Fed testimony

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Recasts, adds details, updates prices)
    * Focus turns to Powell's testimony for Fed policy outlook
    * Spot gold to break support at $1,237/oz - technicals
    * SPDR gold holdings down 0.15 pct on Monday

    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Gold hit its lowest in a year on
Tuesday as the dollar steadied and most other markets were
subdued before Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies to
the U.S. Congress.
    Powell will likely reiterate the Fed's plan for gradual
monetary policy tightening as he takes his upbeat view of the
U.S. economy to Capitol Hill later this session. Markets will
focus on his views on recent trade tensions, however.
            
    The dollar held steady below a one-year high on Tuesday  as
traders awaited Powell's testimony for clues on the future rate
outlook as well as risks from trade conflicts. The greenback has
put in a solid performance this year amid the trade disputes.   
    "The problem here is even though you have safe haven factors
that should in theory support gold, you're having them drive
investors to the safe haven of the dollar. That's the biggest
headwind for gold," said Nikos Kavalis, director at Metals
Focus.
    A strong dollar tends to weigh on gold by making the
dollar-priced metal costlier for non-U.S. investors. 
    Spot gold        was down 0.7 percent at $1,231.89 an ounce
at 1329 GMT, having hit its lowest since last July at $1,230.40
The precious metal is down some 5 percent for the year.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were down 0.8
percent at $1,231.80 an ounce. 
    The International Monetary Fund warned on Monday that
escalating trade conflicts following U.S. tariff actions
threaten to depress medium-term growth prospects.               
    The comments came as China reported slower growth in the
second quarter, though Beijing said on Tuesday it would not
affect its 2018 growth target. 
    UBS economists lowered their estimates for Chinese growth on
Tuesday to take into account trade war escalation.
    "If China is slowing down, there will be consequences to
global commodity consumption and that's going to drag gold down
as well," said Richard Xu, a fund manager at China's biggest
gold exchange-traded fund, HuaAn Gold. 
    "Investor appetite for gold is not very strong. Chinese gold
ETF liquidity has dropped a lot these days so that means people
do not see any major breakthrough in either direction." 
    Demand for gold in top consumer China has been weak as an
ongoing trade war with United States has weakened the local
currency.             
    Spot gold is expected to break a support at $1,237 per ounce
and fall to the next support at $1,226, according to Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.15 percent to 794.01
tonnes on Monday.             
    Silver        fell 1.1 percent to $15.57 an ounce, platinum
       fell 0.5 percent to $818.20 an ounce and palladium       
fell 0.7 percent to $910.90.    

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru;
Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
