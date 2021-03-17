Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold holds ground as markets await U.S. Fed policy decision

By Brijesh Patel

0 Min Read

    * Fed decision due at 1800 GMT
    * U.S. dollar gains for fourth session
    * Gold's climb above $1,740/oz opens space for further
gains-
analyst

 (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)
    By Brijesh Patel
    March 17 (Reuters) - Gold ticked higher on Wednesday as
caution set in ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day
monetary policy meeting outcome that is expected to shed more
light interest rates and economic projections.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2% at $1,734.79 per ounce by 1013
GMT, having touched a more than two-week high of $1,740.90 on
Tuesday. U.S. gold futures        rose 0.2% to $1,734.70.
    "The Fed is expected to maintain the dovish tone. At the
previous meetings some expected a first rate hike in 2022 and
some expected in 2023, so it would be interesting if the dot
plot changes," said Xiao Fu, head of commodities markets
strategy at Bank of China International.
    The economic projections and policy statement from the Fed
are scheduled to be released at 1800 GMT, followed by a news
conference from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.             
            
    "Markets are concerned about inflation prospects but the Fed
is less so. The biggest headwind for gold right now is rising
Treasury yields, but global central banks are still on easing
bias which means that gold prices wont fall too low."
    Following solid gains in 2020, gold prices have came under
pressure this year as recent spike in benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury yields has weighed on the non-yielding commodity.      
    Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar firmed, supported by elevated
U.S. yields on expectations of a swift economic recovery after a
$1.9 trillion recovery package was signed into a law last week.
      
    "From a technical point of view, a clear climb above $1,740
would open space for further gains, while a decline below the
$1,700 mark will show weakness," ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo
Alberto De Casa said in a note.
    Elsewhere, silver        edged 0.1% higher to $25.99 an
ounce. Palladium        fell 0.5% to $2,485.22, having hit a
one-year high of $2,520.31 on Tuesday, and platinum       
slipped 0.5% to $1,206.39.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by David
Evans)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up