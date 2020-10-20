Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold holds narrow range on caution over U.S. aid deal

By Asha Sistla

    * Gold investors awaiting new market drivers -analyst
    * Dollar slips to one-week low
    * Gold has risen nearly 26% this year
    Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices held a tight range on
Tuesday, clinging to the $1,900 an ounce support as caution
prevailed over a potential U.S. coronavirus aid package.
    Spot gold        inched down 0.1% to $1,901.51 per ounce by
10:23 a.m. ET (1423 GMT). U.S. gold futures         eased 0.4%
to $1,904.70.
    "Gold markets are in a wait-and-see mode in regards to the
stimulus plan. It would appear that Republicans and Democrats
are still at odds over certain topics within the language," said
David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.
    However, "there's still a fair amount of pessimism over
whether the market believes that the two sides can come together
to form some type of a deal."
    U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin "continued to narrow their
differences" on the stimulus package, Pelosi's spokesman Drew
Hammill said.             
    Gold, considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement, has risen nearly 26% this year amid unprecedented
global levels of stimulus during the pandemic.
    The dollar index        slipped 0.4% against its rivals,
making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.
    "In the last few days, there hasn't been much volatility on
bullion as investors are awaiting new market drivers,"
ActivTrades' chief analyst, Carlo Alberto De Casa, said in a
note.
    "Only a clear climb above $1,930 would give new strength to
the price," he said, adding that, while the bull trend seems to
have paused, "it is definitely not yet dead".
    Investors are now waiting for the final debate between U.S.
President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden
on Thursday.
    Among other precious metals, silver        rose 0.4% to
$24.60 an ounce, platinum        jumped 1.5% to $869.10 and
palladium        gained 1.7% to $2,382.21.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
