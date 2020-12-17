Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 1-week high as U.S. stimulus bets dent dollar

By Nakul Iyer

0 Min Read

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    * Bank of England policy decision due at 1200 GMT 
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open
    * tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

    By Nakul Iyer
    Dec 17 (Reuters) - Gold held firm near a one-week high on
Thursday as progress on a U.S. fiscal stimulus deal weighed on
the dollar, while a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep rates
low until an economic recovery is secure lent further support. 
    Spot gold        was little changed at $1,863.89 per ounce
by 0342 GMT, having hit a one-week high of $1,867.19 earlier in
the session. U.S. gold futures        rose 0.5% to $1,868.20.
    U.S. lawmakers inching closer to agreement on a fiscal
stimulus is supporting gold but markets are likely to be
disappointed by the package size and it is unlikely to reverse
gold's downward trend seen over the past few months, said
DailyFx currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
    U.S. congressional negotiators haggled on Wednesday over
details of a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that is expected to
include $600-$700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment
benefits, causing the dollar to languish near a more than
two-year trough.                    
    "The market likely read into what the Fed was saying as a
pre-commitment to continue quantitative easing and took support
from that," said Spivak, adding that the metal remained
sensitive to the Fed's less dovish stance on bond purchases.
              
    With interest rates likely to stay near zero for years to
come, the Fed on Wednesday more explicitly promised to continue
its bond-buying programme until there is "substantial further
progress" in restoring full employment and hitting its 2%
inflation target.               
    Investors now await the Bank of England's policy decision,
due at 1200 GMT, where it is expected to refrain from further
stimulus ahead of a possible no-deal Brexit.             
    "Brexit will sketch the course for gold in the coming days
and once that happens we will see funds flowing back to (gold)
exchange traded funds again," said Brian Lan, managing director
at GoldSilver Central.
    Silver        fell 0.4% to $25.25 an ounce. Platinum       
rose 0.3% to $1,036.94 and palladium        gained 0.1% to
$2,329.30.

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru,  additional reporting by
Diptendu Lahiri; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up