PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-1/2 week low as investors opt for riskier assets
December 1, 2017 / 5:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-1/2 week low as investors opt for riskier assets

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Spot gold may break a support at $1,272/oz - technicals
    * Silver flat after hitting 8-wk low on Thursday

 (Updates prices, adds quotes)
    By Vijaykumar Vedala
    Dec 1 (Reuters) - Gold on Friday steadied near a 3-1/2 week
low touched in the previous session, as investors opted for
riskier assets amid a surge in U.S. equities and expectations of
an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month. 
    Spot gold        was flat at $1,274.34 an ounce at 0457 GMT.
On Thursday, it fell 0.7 percent to touch its lowest since Nov.
6 at $1,270.11. The yellow metal is down 1 percent for the week.
    U.S. gold futures         were nearly unchanged at
$1,273.60.
    "There is a positive mood in the equity market. The U.S.
dollar has been strong too (overall). So, it is not beneficial
for investors to invest in the commodity market now," said Dick
Poon, general manager at Heraeus Metals Hong Kong Limited.   
    "People are focusing on stocks in the short-term and are
also awaiting an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal
Reserve."
     Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push
bond yields up, putting pressure on gold prices by increasing
the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    On Wall Street overnight, major indexes marked gains with
the S&P 500 SPX hitting a record closing high and the Dow Jones
industrial average        topping the 24,000 mark for the first
time.     
    "It has been a slow climb up the stairs over the past month,
followed by a leap out of the top floor window for (gold) prices
to crash," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst with
OANDA.
    "It should be of concern to longer-term bulls and underlines
the fragile nature of gold's pricing at the moment in the
absence of any geopolitical safe-haven factors. With monetary
conditions set to tighten next year in many parts of the world,
gold may find fewer friends as we head into the last month of
the year."
    The dollar index       , which gauges the greenback against
a basket of six major rivals, was down 0.1 percent as the market
endured the wait for a vote on a U.S. tax reform bill.
    The Republican tax overhaul stalled on a procedural issue as
the Senate debated the legislation late into Thursday and
adjourned, putting off any votes until Friday morning. It was
unclear if a decisive vote on the bill would occur then.
                
    Spot gold may break a support at $1,272 per ounce and fall
more towards the next support at $1,263.35, as suggested by a
Fibonacci retracement analysis and a wedge, according to Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    In other precious metals, silver        was little-changed 
at $16.42 after matching an Oct. 6 low of $16.30 an ounce in the
previous session. It was down 3.2 percent for the week. 
    Palladium        rose 0.3 percent to $1,009.85 and was up
1.3 percent for the week. Platinum        was down 0.1 percent
at $940.10 an ounce and fell 0.3 percent for the week. 

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Arpan Varghese in
Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry and Vyas Mohan)

