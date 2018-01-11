FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Gold Market Report
January 11, 2018 / 12:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 4-month high as investors seek to hedge risks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Gold up more than $80 since mid-December
    * Analysts expect short term price correction
    * Concern over inflation, share price falls support gold

 (Updates prices)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices were near their
highest in four months on Thursday as a dip in global stocks and
recent gains in commodity prices encouraged investors to hold
bullion as insurance against a stock market correction and
rising inflation. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,319.77 an ounce at
1301 GMT after touching $1,326.56 on Wednesday, the highest
since Sept. 15.
    U.S. gold futures         were 0.1 percent higher at $1,320
an ounce.
    Gold has rallied by more than $80 since a low in
mid-December, helped by a weakening of the dollar that has made
bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.       
    It was boosted on Wednesday after a Bloomberg News report
that China would slow or stop U.S. bond purchases pushed the
dollar sharply lower against the yen and raised speculation that
China could buy gold.       
    The dollar however recouped some losses on Thursday after
China's regulator dismissed the Bloomberg report.             
      
    Gold prices will struggle to rise much further in the short
term, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen. 
    "We see gold higher this year but after a $80 rally from the
December low it really is in need of a correction to test the
strength of this move," he said.
    Several factors were supporting prices, including a dip in
global stock markets this week following a spectacular rally.
           
    "A highly-anticipated stock market correction is providing
support on dips which continues to support the bullish gold
narrative," said Oanda trader Stephen Innes.
    "Rising oil prices and strong global growth also suggest
gold will remain supported as investors look for inflation
protection," he said.
    Oil prices were near three-year highs on Thursday and
industrial metals such as copper and aluminium were close to
multi-year peaks, driving up the cost of goods and services.
             
    Demand for gold in China would also be strong ahead of the
Chinese Lunar New year holiday beginning on Feb. 15, said MKS
PAMP trader Alex Thorndike.
    "As Chinese seasonal buying picks up, the down-side should
remain supported into February. We feel that a $1,300-1,335
range should hold or the short term," he said in a note. 
     On the technical side, fibonacci resistance was at $1,329
and support was at $1,311.40 with momentum indicators suggesting
prices could rise further, analysts at ScotiaMocatta said in a
note. 
    Among other precious metals, spot silver        was up 0.3
percent at $16.99 an ounce from a two week low of $16.86 on
Wednesday.
    Platinum        was 0.8 percent higher at $978.80 an ounce
after touching $979.10, the highest since Sept. 15.
    Palladium        was 0.4 percent lower at $1,079.20, down
from a record high of $1,111.40 on Tuesday.

 (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Pritha Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.