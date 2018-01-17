FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 11:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near four-month highs despite stronger dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Euro slips from three-year highs against dollar
    * Gold up 8 pct since mid-December
    * Bets on higher prices rise at record rate

 (Updates throughout, adds London dateline)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices held near four-month
highs on Wednesday even as a stronger dollar made bullion more
expensive for holders of other currencies.     
    The price of gold has risen by about 8 percent since
mid-December, helped by a weakening of the dollar to a
three-year low against a basket of major currencies.        
    But the euro gave up its three-year high against the dollar
on Wednesday after comments by European Central Bank officials
suggested they may be concerned by the strength of the European
single currency.       
     "The euro is down a bit against the dollar today, which has
led to gold coming off its highs," said Mitsubishi analyst
Jonathan Butler. 
    Spot gold        was down 0.1 percent at $1,337.22 an ounce
at 1131 GMT, close to Monday's peak of $1,344.44, its highest
since Sept. 8.
    U.S. gold futures         were flat at $1,337.30.     
    Butler said that gold is likely to remain within a range of
$1,300-$1,340 in the short term as the dollar remained weak.
    However, the risk that global share prices could fall from
record highs and strong growth around the world could stoke
inflation would support gold in the longer term, he said.   
    "Concerns regarding (share price) overvaluations and the
possibility of rising inflation have reignited interest in
gold," Standard Chartered analysts said, raising their forecast
for the average gold price this year to $1,324 from $1,285. 
    Funds' bets on higher gold prices have surged, with
investors' net long positions rising to almost 200,000 contracts
from fewer than 80,000 in mid-December.              
    "The past three weeks have seen the fastest rise in
speculative positioning in gold on record," the Standard
Chartered analysts said in a note.
    But they added that the net long was still only 36 percent
of total open positions and could rise further, which would help
to drive prices higher. 
    On the technical side, resistance was at $1,350 with
fibonacci support at $1,311.40 and momentum indicators
suggesting gold is likely to rise, ScotiaMocatta analysts said. 
    In other precious metals, silver        was flat at $17.20
an ounce while platinum        rose 0.3 percent to $1,001.30
after touching its highest since Sept. 8 at $1,006.60. 
    Palladium        was up 0.9 percent at $1,104, close to the
$1,138 record high hit on Monday.

 (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Goodman)
