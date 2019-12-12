PRECIOUS-Gold holds overnight gains after Fed keeps rates steady

Gold Market Report
Gold holds overnight gains after Fed keeps rates steady

    Dec 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Thursday hovered near a
one-week high hit in the previous session, as the dollar nursed
its steepest losses in weeks after the U.S. Federal Reserve
stood pat on interest rates and signalled moderate economic
growth for next year.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was largely unchanged at $1,474.71 per
ounce, by 0217 GMT. In the previous session, the bullion hit
$1,478.80, its highest since Dec. 5. 
    * U.S. gold futures         were up 0.3% at $1,479.10.
    * Gold prices gained 1% on Wednesday, after the Fed held
interest rates steady and signalled borrowing costs will not
change anytime soon, with moderate economic growth and
historically low unemployment expected to persist through the
2020 presidential election.                          
    * The dollar fell to a four-month low after the central
bank's announcement, making gold cheaper for holders of other
currencies.       
    * Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of
holding bullion and weigh on the dollar.     
    * Traders are bracing for a series of make-or-break events
over the next few days that have the potential to cause huge
swings in financial markets for months to come.
    * On the trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump is
expected to meet top advisers on Thursday about tariffs on
nearly $160 billion in Chinese consumer goods set to kick off on
Dec. 15, three sources familiar with the plans said.
            .
    * Investors were also focused on Christine Lagarde's first
meeting of the European Central Bank later in the day. 
            
    * In the UK, voters will go to the polls in an election that
will pave the way for Brexit under Prime Minister Boris Johnson
or propel Britain towards another referendum that could
ultimately reverse the decision to leave the European Union.
            
    * Palladium        rose 0.1% to $1,911.84 an ounce. Plagued
by supply deficit, the autocatalyst metal notched an all-time
high of $1,917.50 earlier in the session.
    * The metal surpassed $1,900 for the first time ever on
Tuesday as mines across South Africa shut down after flash
flooding triggered the most severe power blackouts in more than
a decade, threatening a key export sector.             
    * Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold Trust       rose 0.03% to 886.22
tonnes on Wednesday.             
    * Elsewhere, silver        was up 0.2% at $16.89 per ounce,
while platinum        fell 0.2% to $936.60.
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700  Germany  HICP Final YY                     Nov
0745  France   CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY        Nov
1200  India    Industrial Output YY              Oct
1245  EU       ECB Refinancing & Deposit Rates   Dec
1300  Russia   GDP YY Quarterly Revised          Q3
1330  US       Initial Jobless Claims            weekly
1330  Germany  Press conference following the governing council
meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt
1700  US       The Federal Reserve releases quarterly financial
accounts of the United States

