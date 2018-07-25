FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 4:02 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady ahead of U.S.-EU trade talks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Investors await Trump-Juncker meeting 
    * U.S. economic growth data due on Friday

 (Adds comment, details; updates prices)
    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, July 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little
changed on Wednesday as the dollar held steady ahead of a
meeting between the U.S. and European Commission presidents to
discuss trade-related issues.
    Spot gold        was nearly unchanged at $1,223.97 an ounce
at 0333 GMT.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were 0.1
percent lower at $1,223.90 an ounce.    
    The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was little changed at
94.652.       
    "It is extremely quiet and everyone is staying on the
sidelines... I think the market is still waiting for information
on the trade war," said Dick Poon, general manager, Heraeus
Metals Hong Kong Ltd.
    A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is set to be held in
Washington on Wednesday, where the two leaders will discuss
trade-related issues.
    This come after the United States imposed tariffs on EU
steel and aluminium in June and Trump threatened to extend them
to EU cars and car parts.             
    Meanwhile, investors are also awaiting the second-quarter
U.S. economic growth data which is due on Friday, where they
expect growth to top current forecasts of 4.1 percent.
    "We still remain somewhat cautious on the precious metals
group. In addition to poor-looking technicals, the market is
vulnerable to the dollar resuming its upswing. This could happen
as easily as Friday when the GDP numbers come out," INTL FCStone
analyst Edward Meir said in a note.
    "Anything meaningfully north of 4.2 percent could lead to
yet another push-up in the greenback and pressure gold lower as
investors coalesce around perceptions of a Fed intent on raising
rates as expeditiously as it can."
    A now-robust U.S. economy will soon lose momentum on rising
interest rates and escalating trade disputes, according to
economists polled by Reuters, who nonetheless gave just a
one-in-three chance of a recession over the next two years.
            
    Among other precious metals, silver        was down 0.1
percent at $15.42 an ounce. 
    Platinum        was 0.3 percent higher at $830.99 per ounce,
while palladium        fell 0.5 percent to $910 an ounce.
    

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
