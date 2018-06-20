FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
June 20, 2018 / 4:20 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady amid firm dollar, stronger equities

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold may test support at $1,268/oz - technicals
    * Platinum hits lowest in more than two years

 (Adds comments, details and updates prices)
    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, June 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little
changed on Wednesday, after slipping to a near six-month low in
the previous session, amid a steady dollar and firmer equities.
    Spot gold        held steady at $1,273.92 an ounce, as of
0331 GMT. The metal fell to its lowest since Dec. 22 at $1,270
on Tuesday.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were, however,
0.2 percent lower at $1,276 per ounce.
    Gold prices generally gain momentum during times of
uncertainty as it is considered a safe place to park assets.
    Gold is not doing its part as a safe-haven asset. It is more
so the dollar-yen and even the U.S. treasuries rather than gold,
said OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan.
    The dollar steadied against the yen on Wednesday, as U.S.
yields pulled back from lows hit on concerns about a worsening
trade feud between Washington and Beijing, although persistent
worries about the trade rift are likely to cap any greenback
recovery.        
    China's stock markets slumped on Wednesday, extending a rout
from the previous day as the prospect of a full-blown Sino-U.S.
trade war put a dampener on the rest of Asian equities, even as
they managed a modest bounce.                         
    Spot gold may test a support at $1,268 per ounce, with a
good chance of breaking below this level and falling more
towards the next support at $1,258, said Reuters technicals
analyst Wang Tao.         
    Meanwhile, the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
said the bank will be patient in tightening policy further,
adding that market pricings for its first post-crisis rate hike
were consistent with its aim to move gradually.             
    A lone Bank of Japan policymaker said additional easing was
needed to accelerate inflation, but most members wanted to keep
monetary policy unchanged, minutes from the central bank's
policy meeting in April showed on Wednesday.               
    In other precious metals, silver        rose 0.2 percent to
$16.31 an ounce. In the previous session, it hit $16.21, its
lowest since May 16.
    "Investors are increasingly concerned that metals, which are
used in autocatalysts, are at risk of being dragged into the
trade conflict between the United States and China," ANZ said in
a note.
    Platinum        slipped 1.2 percent to $857.10 an ounce.
Earlier in the session, it touched $855.25, its lowest since Feb
3, 2016.
    Palladium        was nearly unchanged at $967 an ounce,
after marking its lowest since May 21 at $964.20 on Tuesday.

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.