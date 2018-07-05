FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 4:57 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady amid softer dollar ahead of Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Fed June minutes due at 1800 GMT
    * Spot gold may retrace to support at $1,248/oz - technicals
    * Asian stocks wobbly before U.S. tariff deadline

 (Adds comments, details and updates prices)
    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, July 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices traded in a narrow
range on Thursday, after hitting a one-week high in the previous
session, amid an easing dollar and as the markets awaited
minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June policy meeting
later in the day.
    Spot gold        held steady at $1,255.59 an ounce as of
0435 GMT. The metal touched a one-week high at $1,261.10 in the
prior session and gained over $20 from Tuesday's low of
$1,237.32 an ounce, its weakest since Dec. 12.
    U.S. gold futures         were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.70
an ounce.
    The dollar index        , which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.1 percent
at 94.539.        
    "There's not much incentive to move the market, it is very
quiet this morning after the July 4 holiday. I don’t expect too
much movement until the Fed minutes," said Yuichi Ikemizu, Tokyo
branch manager at ICBC Standard Bank.
    Investors are awaiting the outcome of a two-day U.S. Federal
Reserve policy meeting to be announced at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).
In its June meeting the central bank had projected two more rate
hikes in 2018 for a total of four.                         
    Last month, U.S. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central
bank should continue with a gradual pace of interest rate rises
amid a strong economy to balance its employment and inflation
goals.             
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, as these
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion,
while boosting the dollar in which the metal is priced.
    "Gold, however, remains in a bit of a conundrum as political
instability and escalating trade war triggers a buy signal, yet
the steady U.S. dollar strength continues to nip those ideas in
the bud," said Stephen Innes, APAC trading head at OANDA.
    Asian stocks were shaky on Thursday while major currencies
barely budged in early trade, as financial markets remained in a
state of anxious uncertainty on the eve of a U.S. deadline to
slap tariffs on Chinese imports.                         
    The United States is set to impose tariffs on $34 billion in
Chinese goods on July 6.            
    Spot gold may retrace to a support at $1,248 per ounce, as
it has failed to break a resistance at $1,258, Reuters
technicals analyst Wang Tao said.         
    Investors are also awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls and
unemployment data on Friday for further cues on monetary policy.
    Among other precious metals, silver        was little
changed at $16.03 an ounce.
    Palladium        rose 0.2 percent to $947.90 an ounce while
platinum        was trading 0.2 percent higher at $841.90 an
ounce. 

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)
