Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as dollar rally halts; eyes on Trump-Biden debate

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Sept 28 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Monday as the dollar
rally took a pause, while traders were on sidelines as political
uncertainty built ahead of the first presidential election
debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Democratic
rival Joe Biden this week. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was little changed at $1,860.19 per ounce
by 0107 GMT.    
    * U.S. gold futures        were down 0.1% at $1,864.50.
    * The dollar index        was down 0.1% against rivals,
slightly off a two-month peak hit in the last session.       
    * A firmer dollar makes bullion more expensive for holders
of other currencies.
    * Trump and Biden will have their first presidential
election debate on Tuesday.             
    * Investors also looked for any signs of further stimulus
after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday a deal
could be reached with the White House on a coronavirus relief
package and that talks were continuing.             
    * New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased more
than expected in August and shipments raced to their highest
level in nearly six years, suggesting a rebound in business
spending on equipment was underway after a prolonged slump.
            
    * Coronavirus cases are edging closer to 33 million around
the globe, with 992,470 reportedly dead.             
    * Speculators reduced their bullish positions in COMEX gold
and silver contracts in the week to Sept. 22, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.             
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.02% to 1,266.84 tonnes
on Friday.             
    * Physical gold demand limped higher in top Asian hubs last
week, with dealers in India easing discounts to the lowest level
in six weeks, as a drop in prices saw a little interest return
in the precious metal.             
    * Silver        rose 0.3% to $22.93 per ounce, platinum
       gained 0.4% to $850.74 and palladium        was up 0.1%
to $2,217.87. 


 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up