Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as market awaits Fed policy meeting

By Shreyansi Singh

    * Palladium retreats from all-time high hit on Monday
    * BOJ keeps monetary policy steady, cuts price outlook

    April 27 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Tuesday as market
participants looked forward to a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
for cues on its monetary policy outlook, while a firmer dollar
weighed on the metal's appeal.
    Spot gold        was flat at $1,780.61 per ounce by 0519
GMT. U.S. gold futures        were little changed at $1,780.40
per ounce.
    "We're starting to see a bit of a perking up of the U.S.
dollar and bond yields as well," said DailyFX currency
strategist Ilya Spivak. 
    The dollar        edged up against its rivals, making gold
less alluring for other currency holders, while benchmark U.S.
10-year Treasury yield             held close to the 1.570%
level. 
    While no major policy changes are expected from the Fed's
two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday, investors will pay
close attention to Chairman Jerome Powell's outlook on the
economy.              
    The Fed slashed its benchmark overnight interest rate to
near zero last March after the pandemic hit the United States,
and has promised to leave borrowing costs unchanged until the
economy reaches full employment and inflation hits 2%.
            
    "The most likely scenario that markets are looking for is a
status quo result," Spivak said, adding that, "the Fed is going
to have a hard time sounding any more dovish than they already
have been."
    The Bank of Japan maintained its massive stimulus on Tuesday
and projected inflation missing its 2% target for years to come,
while new restrictions to counter a surge in COVID-19 cases
clouded prospects of a fragile economic recovery.             
            
    Palladium        edged 0.1% lower to $2,924.12 per ounce,
after scaling an all-time high of $2,941 on Monday.
    "Pent-up demand in the auto sector is likely to fuel strong
demand for PGM (Platinum Group Metals)-rich catalytic converters
amid rising restrictions on emissions," ANZ analysts wrote in a
note.
    Silver        fell 0.2% to $26.17 per ounce. Platinum       
was down 0.2% at $1,241.71.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri and Subhranshu Sahu)
