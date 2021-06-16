PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as market awaits Fed view on stimulus

* U.S. retail sales drop 1.3% in May

June 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors awaited for any signs of early tapering from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

Spot gold was steady at $1,859.00 per ounce by 0902 GMT. It fell to its lowest since May 17 at $1,843.99 on Monday.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,860.90.

In a new policy statement and economic projections due on Wednesday, the Fed is expected to acknowledge the first conversations among its policymakers about when and how fast to pare back its massive bond-buying programme launched in 2020.

UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said the market was looking for any hawkish signals so they would be more likely to move gold prices than the Fed reiterating that it would stick with the dovish path of recent months.

“There is inflation pressure building up, so the question is how they perceive that,” Staunovo said.

Potentially buoying gold’s appeal for investors holding other currencies, the dollar index edged down slightly.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. retail sales dropped more than expected in May, while producer prices jumped by 6.6% year-on-year during the month, the largest gain since November 2010.

This comes on the backdrop of recent data showing a spike in U.S. consumer prices, which have raised concerns over rising inflation rates.

However, Fed officials have said rising inflationary pressures are transitory and ultra-easy monetary settings would stay in place for some time.

“The street is heavily positioned with the Fed in the transitory indication corner. The FOMC is unlikely to rock the boat tonight, and if they did, it would be a massive surprise,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA said, referring to the Fed’s policy committee.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.3% to $27.73 per ounce, palladium slipped 0.2% to $2,758.33, and platinum fell 0.4% to $1,148.58. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke)