Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as markets await U.S. inflation data

By Diptendu Lahiri

0 Min Read

    * U.S. inflation data for March due later in day
    * U.S. consumers raise inflation outlook - NY Fed survey

 (Adds comments; updates prices)
    By Diptendu Lahiri
    April 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Tuesday as
market participants kept to the sidelines ahead of U.S.
inflation data that is expected to shed more light on recovery
in the world's largest economy.
    Spot gold        was unchanged at $1,731.69 per ounce by
0354 GMT, with elevated U.S. Treasury yields negating support
from expectations of higher inflation. U.S. gold futures       
were also steady at $1,732.80 per ounce.
    "Gold is being supported by expectations of higher inflation
numbers from the data later in the day," said Stephen Innes,
chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi.
    A survey released on Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of
New York showed U.S. consumers raised their inflation
expectations again in March after gradual increases in recent
months, and became more positive about the job market.
                        
    "It's hard to imagine that gold will not gain today if the
data shows higher inflation, but there is a big chance of it
pulling back later this week if retail sales data comes positive
on Thursday," Innes said.
    The U.S. economy may see a substantial turnaround this year
as a result of accommodative monetary and fiscal policy, but the
job market still has a lot of space for growth, Boston Fed
President Eric Rosengren said.             
    Gold, as an inflation hedge, becomes a more attractive
investment option when central banks take a dovish stand.
    However, there is a "disagreement between the market and the
Fed", IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.
    "Even though several strong voices from the Fed have vowed
to tolerate inflation and keep rates down till the economy
rebounds to satisfactory levels, the market thinks the central
bank will have to taper as early as the beginning of 2022,"
Rodda said.
    Weighing on gold, U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher,
increasing the opportunity cost of holding the metal that pays
no return.
    Silver        was flat at $24.83 per ounce, while palladium
       rose 0.2% to $2,680.20 per ounce. Platinum        slipped
0.2%, to $1,168.13.

 (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up