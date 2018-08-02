FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 11:02 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold grinds lower as the dollar strengthens

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Trade tensions, Fed comments boost dollar
    * Gold down 11 pct since April
    * Technicals support gold above $1,200
    * Bank of England raises interest rates

 (Updates prices)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on
Thursday after an upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy by the
Federal Reserve and new trade tensions between Washington and
Beijing boosted the dollar and U.S. bond yields. 
    Gold has slumped 11 percent since April to its lowest in a
year as rising U.S. interest rates and the perception that trade
wars will damage the United States less than other nations
pushed the dollar higher.                                 
    The stronger dollar hurts gold because it makes bullion more
expensive for buyers with other currencies. Higher bond yields
meanwhile make non-yielding gold less attractive to investors.
    But with the dollar up 0.4 percent against a basket of
currencies at 1224 GMT, spot gold was holding fairly steady,
down 0.1 percent at $1,214.51 an ounce.
    "It looks like gold doesn't want to go lower at the moment,"
said ABN AMRO analyst Georgette Boele. 
    "We are in territory - $1,200-$1,220 an ounce - where we
should start to bottom out."
    U.S. gold futures         were down 0.4 percent at $1,223.3
an ounce.
    Gold was helped by strong technical support including its
low point of $1,211.08 last month, the 50 percent retracement of
its rally in the first half of 2016 and the psychologically key
level of $1,200 an ounce.
    But momentum indicators suggest prices will continue to
fall, according to analysts at ScotiaMocatta, and gold has not
yet snapped a steep downtrend line from mid-June. 
    Adding to the pressure on bullion are expectations that the
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again in September. 
    Those expectations were bolstered on Wednesday by the Fed,
which praised the strength of the U.S. economy, and a jobs
survey which suggested that non-farm payroll data due on Friday
could beat forecasts.                          
    Higher interest rates are bad for gold because they push up
bond yields and tend to boost the dollar. 
    Gold could fall to $1,200 ahead of a September rate
announcement, Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah said. 
    But after that, tightening monetary policy elsewhere could
begin to push the dollar lower and help gold recover to above
$1,300 next year, he said. 
    The Bank of England raised interest rates on Thursday, while
the European Central Bank also intends to wind down its stimulus
measures.             
    In other precious metals, silver        was up 0.4 percent
at $15.40 an ounce. 
    Platinum        rose 0.8 percent to $818.20 an ounce and
palladium        was 0.1 percent lower at $913.25 an ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru
Editing by Alexander Smith and Jon Boyle)
