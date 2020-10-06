Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as weaker dollar offsets upbeat risk sentiment

By Reuters Staff

    Oct 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, having
hit a near-two week high in the previous session, as a softer
dollar countered pressure from an upbeat risk sentiment.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        traded at $1,912.49 per ounce by 0108
GMT. Prices hit $1,918.36 on Monday, a peak since Sept. 22.
    * U.S. gold futures        were little changed at $1,919.30.
    * U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House on
Monday after a three-night hospital stay where he was being
treated for COVID-19.             
    * Asia's stock markets edged higher on Trump's health update
and prospects of a U.S. stimulus package, while the dollar index
       dipped 0.1% against rivals.                   
    * U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary
Steven Mnuchin spoke on the coronavirus economic relief and were
preparing to talk again Tuesday, continuing their work towards a
deal on legislation.             
    * Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said
on Monday he expects U.S. inflation to reach 2% by 2023 and
wants to push it to 2.5% to offset years of below-target price
rises.             
    * The euro zone's economic recovery faltered in September,
with growing evidence that sectors and countries in the bloc are
diverging as a resurgence of the novel coronavirus forces the
reimposition of restrictions on activity.             
    * Silver        rose 0.1% to $24.37 per ounce, platinum
       inched 0.1% higher to $897.99, while palladium       
dipped 0.2% to $2,356.85. 

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0330  Australia  RBA Cash Rate         Oct
    0500  India      IHS Markit Svcs PMI   Sept
    0600  Germany    Industrial Orders MM  Aug
    1230  US         International Trade   Aug

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)
