Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady despite firm dollar as Fed comes into focus

By Brijesh Patel

    * Fed's two-day meeting starts later on Tuesday
    * Investors eye U.S. retail sales data at 1230 GMT

    March 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Tuesday
despite a stronger dollar, as investors expected the U.S.
Federal Reserve to keep the policy accommodative and address
concerns over rising inflation and a recent spike in U.S.
Treasury yields.
    Spot gold        was little changed at $1,732.02 per ounce
by 0952 GMT. U.S. gold futures        were up 0.1% at $1,730.50.
    "Gold is not coming under pressure despite stronger dollar
and higher U.S. yields and equity markets. Gold seems to have
found some relative strength despite the strong headwinds," 
Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said.
    "The fact that the US Fed policy is likely to stay dovish,
which is likely to be confirmed tomorrow is offering support to
gold. On the other hand, most of the negative news seems to have
been priced in already."
    Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation
that could follow stimulus measures, but higher Treasury yields
dull some of the appeal of the non-yielding commodity.      
            
    Meanwhile, the dollar index        rose for a third straight
session, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.
      
    The U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee ends
its two-day meeting on Wednesday. The Fed has kept interest
rates pinned near zero for the past year, and has promised to
keep them there until the economy reaches full
employment.                         
    "The Fed may address rising inflation concerns and even
consider to push forward asset purchasing to compensate for the
rising yields and that would be very positive for gold prices,"
said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.
    Also on the radar, the U.S. Commerce Department's February
retail sales data is due at 1230 GMT.
    "A clear move above $1,740 would provide the first positive
signal, while a new fall below $1,700 will put gold back in the
danger zone," ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa
said in a note.
    Elsewhere, silver        fell 0.8% to $26.04, platinum
       slipped 0.8% to $1,202.92 and palladium        was steady
at $2,386.92.

