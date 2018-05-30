FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 10:16 AM / a few seconds ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady in face of robust dollar due to Italy crisis

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar near 6-1/2 month peak
    * Italy crisis sparks stock sell-off
    * China ready to fight back if U.S. ignites trade war
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on
Wednesday as concerns about political turmoil in Italy and over
a trade conflict between China and the United States outweighed
strength in the dollar.
    Italy kept the dollar at 10-month highs versus the euro amid
concerns that repeat elections may become a de-facto referendum
on Italian membership of the currency bloc.             
    The turbulence underpinned gold due to its appeal as a store
of value during political and financial uncertainty.
    The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, hovered near its 6-1/2
month peak from the previous session. A stronger dollar makes
assets such as gold more expensive for holders of other
currencies, curbing demand.
    "There has been a little bit of support from what has been
happening in Italy and the potential implications for the
Eurozone from the Italian crisis," Capital Economics commodities
economist Simona Gambarini said.
    "But it doesn't seem like the worries are big enough to
warrant an increase in prices," she said, adding that price
support was slightly eroded by the potential for an interest
rate increase in June by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
    U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields       on Tuesday
registered their largest one-day drop since Brexit nearly two
years ago. Higher rates could dent demand for
non-interest-paying gold.
    Spot gold        was barely changed at $1,297 per ounce by
1120 GMT, while U.S. gold futures         for June delivery fell
0.2 percent to $1,297 per ounce.
    China on Wednesday lashed out at Washington's unexpected
statement that it still holds the threat of imposing tariffs on
$50 billion of Chinese goods, saying Beijing was ready to fight
back in any trade war.             
    But Capital Economics' Gambarini said the potential trade
war between China and the United States was mostly priced into
gold, which would need an escalation or resolution to become a
catalyst to prices again. 
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.35 percent to 851.45
tonnes on Tuesday.          
    In other precious metals, spot silver        was steady at 
$16.40 an ounce.
    Platinum        fell 0.3 percent to $901.24 an ounce, while
palladium        was 0.2-percent higher at $981.

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru
Editing by Alexander Smith/David Evans)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
