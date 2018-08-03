FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 4:09 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady near 1-year low amid firm dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold poised to break below $1,200/oz - ANZ 
    * Spot gold down 1.3 percent for the week
    * Silver, platinum, palladium down for week

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady near a
one-year low on Friday amid a resilient U.S. dollar and were
headed for a fourth straight weekly fall. 
    Spot gold        was unchanged at $1,207.97 an ounce at 0330
GMT, after earlier dropping to the lowest since July 2017 at
$1,205.95. For the week, the precious metal was down about 1.3
percent.
    U.S. gold futures         were 0.3 percent lower at
$1,216.20 an ounce on Friday.
    "Support for gold disappeared as a stronger U.S. dollar
weighed on investor appetite. Gold prices fell below $1,210/oz
and now appear destined to break below the key psychological
barrier of $1,200/oz in the coming days," ANZ analysts said in a
note.
    The dollar climbed to a two-week high against a basket of
major currencies and stayed firm against the yuan as worries
about an escalation in trade tensions between the United States
and China supported the U.S. currency.       
    The greenback was also supported by strong U.S. economic
data and outlook for higher interest rates. Higher U.S. rates
tend to boost the greenback, in which the metal is priced.
                                  
    "The most recent data suggests continued weakness for gold
amid a stronger U.S. dollar index," said John Sharma, an
economist at National Australia Bank.  
    "The only reason I can think of Asia having a higher price
is due to opportunistic buying at the dips by Asian investors in
China and elsewhere."
    Meanwhile, Asian stocks were under pressure from the latest
exchange of trade threats between Beijing and Washington.
            
    China vowed on Thursday to retaliate if the United States
acted on a threat to raise tariffs on the Asian nation's
exports, fuelling fears in financial markets that the trade war
between the world's two biggest economies would escalate.
            
    Elsewhere, the Bank of England pushed interest rates above
their financial crisis lows on Thursday, but signalled it was in
no hurry to raise them further as Britain heads for Brexit next
year with no clear plan for leaving the European Union.
                
    Among other precious metals, silver        fell 0.3 percent
to $15.26 an ounce, platinum        was unchanged at $822.15 an
ounce and palladium        edged up 0.1 percent to $912.47 an
ounce.
    All three precious metals were, however, headed for weekly
losses.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
