PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady on softer dollar, investors eye Powell's speech

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices were mostly unchanged on Thursday after rising more than 1% in the previous session on a weaker U.S. dollar, as investors awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell due later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,952.11 per ounce by 0037 GMT. * U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,959. * The dollar index fell 0.2% to a near one-week low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies. * Powell is set to speak at a virtual Jackson Hole symposium on Thursday, where he is expected to provide more insight on the U.S. central bank's strategy on inflation and monetary policy. * Japan wants to avert another state of emergency and needs to consider more stimulus to revive the economy, the government's top spokesman said. * Republicans in the U.S. Congress are working on a narrow coronavirus stimulus bill that could be circulated to rank-and-file lawmakers as soon as this week, CNBC reported on Wednesday. * Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from central banks because it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.3% to 1,252.09 tonnes on Wednesday. * Asian stocks will likely climb on Thursday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rallied to fresh records on upbeat corporate results. * The United States on Wednesday blacklisted 24 Chinese companies and targeted individuals it said were part of construction and military actions in the South China Sea. * Silver dropped 0.8% to $27.30 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6% to $934.29, and palladium fell 0.6% to $2,184.69. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 US GDP 2nd Estimate Q2 1230 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)