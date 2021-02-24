Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold holds tight range on investor caution over Powell remarks

By K. Sathya Narayanan

    * Powell says economy still needs Fed support
    * Powell testimony to resume at 1500 GMT
    * U.S. 10-year yields hover near one-year high

    Feb 24 (Reuters) - Gold steadied in a tight range on
Wednesday, propped up by a subdued dollar, as investors digested
monetary policy cues from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,807.51 per ounce by 1049
GMT. U.S. gold futures        were steady at $1,805.60.
    Powell told the U.S. Senate Banking Committee that monetary
policy still needed to be accommodative with economic recovery
"uneven and far from complete". His testimony continues later in
the day.             
    He also mentioned that the increase in yields was due to
higher inflation and growth expectations.             
    "Powell did say that the recent run-up in bond yields was a
statement of confidence in the U.S. economy, and that ... could
mean the Fed is willing to allow rates to run even higher, which
will create a challenge for gold," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen
said.
    "For gold to recover again, it needs to be the inflation
focus. The focus has faded and has been substituted by the
current nervousness about the yields going higher."
    U.S. Treasury yields             hovered close to a one-year
high, while the dollar        held near the six-week low of
89.941 it reached overnight.            
    Rising yields tend to hurt bullion's appeal as an inflation
hedge since they increase the opportunity cost of holding the
metal.
    But Powell's remarks also indicated that "the stimulus trade
is unlikely to go away anytime in the next six months", Michael
Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide said, adding
the potential impact of inflation as a result of stimulus
measures will be a key upward driver for gold.
    Silver        rose 0.4% to $27.72 an ounce. Platinum       
climbed 2.4% to $1,266.30, while palladium        added 0.9% to
$2,372.29.
    The market expects the price difference between gold and
platinum to narrow, amid an outlook for higher demand for the
auto-catalyst due to new green technologies, Saxo Bank's Hansen
said.

