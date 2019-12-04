Company News
December 4, 2019 / 2:25 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 1-month peak as trade concerns linger

3 Min Read

    Dec 4 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Wednesday, but
hovered near a one-month peak hit in the previous session, with
bullion prices moderately supported after Washington dashed
hopes for a quick preliminary trade deal with Beijing.    
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was little changed at $1,476.55 per
ounce, as of 0143 GMT. In the previous session, prices rose 1%
and touched their highest since Nov. 7. 
    * U.S. gold futures         were down 0.1% at $1,483.10.
    * U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said a trade deal
with China might have to wait until after the U.S. presidential
election in November 2020, having earlier announcing tariffs on
U.S. steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina on
Monday.                         
    * U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross rejected any deadlines
on a trade deal with China and launched a fresh attack on
telecoms giant Huawei         .             
    * Asian shares extended their losses, while the dollar
weakened after market hopes for a preliminary agreement faded.
                 
    * Heightening tensions with Beijing, the U.S. House of
Representatives overwhelmingly backed legislation that would
require the Trump administration to toughen its response to
China's crackdown on its Uighur Muslim minority.             
    * Trump and French leader Emmanuel Macron clashed over the
future of NATO before a summit intended to celebrate the 70th
anniversary of the Western military alliance.            
    * Gold miner Centamin Plc         rejected a 1.47 billion
pound ($1.9 billion) all-stock takeover proposal from Canada's
Endeavour Mining.             
    *  The Perth Mint's gold product sales in November rose to
their highest in a year, while silver sales dropped from a
multi-year peak, the refiner said.             
    * India's gold imports in November jumped 78% from a month
earlier to the highest level in five months as jewellers in the
world's second-biggest market for the metal restocked after a
fall in prices, a government source said.             
    * Palladium        fell 0.2% to $1,852.14 per ounce. Silver
       shed 0.1% to $17.14 per ounce, while platinum        was
down 0.2% at $907.47.
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500   India       IHS Markit Svcs PMI            Nov
0850   France      Markit Serv, Comp PMIs         Nov
0855   Germany     Markit Srvices PMI             Nov
0855   Germany     Markit Comp Final PMI          Nov
0900   EU          Markit Serv, Comp Final PMIs   Nov
0930   UK          Reserve Assets Total           Nov
1445   US          Markit Svcs, Comp Final PMIs   Nov

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below