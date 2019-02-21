PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 10-mth peak amid steady dollar after Fed minutes

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices were firm near a 10-month peak on Thursday, with the dollar holding steady in the wake of minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that rekindled expectations of a possible rate hike later in the year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold had gained 0.1 percent to $1,339.99 per ounce by 0054 GMT, having touched $1,346.73 per ounce in the previous session, its highest level since April 20.

* U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $1,342.5 per ounce.

* Palladium rose 0.3 percent to $1,493, having reached a record level of $1,500 an ounce in the previous session.

* The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood little changed at 96.500.

* Minutes from the Fed’s Jan. 29-30 meeting indicated on Wednesday that policymakers may not yet have ended their three-year campaign to raise interest rates, but merely put it on an extended pause.

* U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will hold their second summit in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on Feb. 27-28.

* Trump on Wednesday said the United States would impose tariffs on European car imports if it cannot reach a trade deal with the European Union.

* British Prime Minister Theresa May held “constructive” talks in Brussels on Wednesday as she sought concessions on Brexit from a sceptical European Union, her strategy under strain after the defection of three lawmakers.

* Turkey will issue gold-backed bond and sukuk to corporate investors with a settlement date of Feb. 27, the treasury said on Wednesday.

* SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.26 percent to 794.50 tonnes on Wednesday from 792.45 tonnes on Tuesday.

* Canadian miner Barrick Gold outlined on Wednesday details of a deal it reached with the government of Tanzania to settle its disputes with Acacia Mining, including a $300 million payment to resolve tax claims in the country.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0700* Germany CPI Final Jan 0745 France Business Climate Mfg Feb 0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Final Jan 0900 Euro Zone Markit Mfg Flash PMI Feb 0900 Euro Zone Market Serv Flash PMI Feb 0900 Euro Zone Market Comp Flash PMI Feb 1330 U.S. Durable Goods Dec 1330 U.S. Initial Jobless Claims w/e Feb. 16 1445 U.S. Markit Mfg PMI Flash Feb 1500 U.S. Existing Home Sales Jan *approx. time (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford)