Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 2-1/2-month high on weaker U.S. dollar, bond yields

By Reuters Staff

    May 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Friday hovered near a
2-1/2-month high, aided by a pullback in the dollar and Treasury
yields as investors cautiously await U.S. non-farm payrolls data
for further cues on the health of the world's biggest economy.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was steady at $1,814.33 per ounce by 0028
GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 16 at $1,817.90 in the
previous session. 
    * U.S. gold futures        were down 0.1% at $1,814.30 per
ounce.
    * The dollar index        slipped to a one-week low against
its rival, making gold less expensive for other currency
holders.       
    * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields             hovered
close to a two-week low. Lower bond yields reduce the
opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.
    * Markets await U.S. monthly jobs report scheduled for
release at 08:30 a.m. EST on Friday. Economists expect 978,000
new U.S. jobs for April, according to a Reuters poll.
            
    * Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits fell below 500,000 last week
for the first since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than a
year ago.             
    * The economic outlook is brightening but more improvements
are needed before the Federal Reserve will start to scale back
monetary support, Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester
said on Thursday.             
    * Palladium        eased 0.1% to $2,942.82 per ounce, moving
further away from an all-time high of $3,017.18 hit earlier this
week.
    * Silver        edged 0.1% lower to $27.26 per ounce, while
platinum        was steady at $1,252.41. 
            
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145  China    Caixin Services PMI   April
0600  Germany  Industrial Output MM  March
0645  France   Reserve Assets Total  April
1230  US       Non-Farm Payrolls     April
1230  US       Unemployment Rate     April
N/A   China    Exports, Imports YY   April
N/A   China    Trade Balance         April

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
