PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 2-week high on softer dollar, Fed minutes awaited

July 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices were hovering close to a two-week high on Tuesday, helped by a subdued dollar, while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting for more clarity on monetary policy going forward.

* Spot gold was steady at $1,792.34 per ounce by 0055 GMT, after hitting its highest since June 18 at $1,794.86 on Friday.

* Most U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Independence Day holiday.

* U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,792.

* The dollar was little changed at 92.235 after dropping from a three-month high at the end of last week, hurt by the weaker details of the U.S. payrolls report.

* A weaker greenback makes gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

* Focus this week is on minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting - due on Wednesday- after a hawkish tilt from the U.S. central bank surprised markets last month.

* Japan’s household spending rose at a double-digit rate in May as consumers bought cars and mobile phones, though the pace of growth slowed from the prior month as a new wave of COVID-19 infections weighed on consumer confidence.

* Euro zone businesses expanded activity at the fastest rate in 15 years in June as the easing of more coronavirus restrictions brought life back to the bloc’s dominant service industry, a survey showed.

* World stocks stayed close to record highs on Monday as investors weighed surging European business activity and a welcome U.S. jobs report against worries about the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19.

* The Postal Savings Bank of China said it suspended new openings for accounts to trade in the spot precious metals market, citing price fluctuations and elevated trading risks.

* Silver edged 0.1% lower to $26.44 per ounce, palladium gained 0.3% to $2,820.70 and platinum climbed 0.5% to $1,102.56. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM May 0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment July 1345 US Markit Comp, Svcs Final PMIs June 1400 US ISM N-Mfg PMI June