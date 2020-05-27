Gold Market Report
May 27, 2020 / 3:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 2-week low on hopes of economic recovery

Harshith Aranya

3 Min Read

    * Sharp V-shaped recovery for global economy unlikely -poll
    * For an interactive graphic tracking the global coronavirus
spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

 (Adds comment, details; updates prices)
    By Harshith Aranya
    May 27 (Reuters) - Gold was trading near a two-week low on
Wednesday as optimism around several economies re-opening dulled
the metal's safe-haven appeal, although increasing Sino-U.S.
frictions over Beijing's proposed security law for Hong Kong
tempered losses.
    Spot gold        eased 0.1% to $1,710.01 per ounce by 0301
GMT, trading near last session's low of $1707.10, when prices
dropped as much as 1.3%. U.S. gold futures         were also
down 0.1% to $1,703.20.
    "What we saw over the preceding 24 hours was a break of
relatively meaningful support at about $1,715," said DailyFx
currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
    "The positive story seems to be easing of restrictions and
(that) there will be some sort of rebound in economic
activity... but, there is (also) a lot of negativity. Tension
between the U.S. and China is a huge risk."
    Asian shares shed some of their recent gains after U.S.
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Washington was working on
a strong response to China's planned national security law for
Hong Kong, adding it would be announced before the end of the
week.                        
    Despite the pullback in bullion prices, the outlook remains
positive for gold, which is seen as a safe-haven asset during
political and economic uncertainties, analysts said.
    "The biggest risk is people getting complacent and
forgetting that the long term consequences of this lockdown are
not going away anytime soon and we aren't going to have the
perfect economy," Spivak added.
    Economic prospects for the developed world this year have
darkened again in the past month, with a V-shaped sharp recovery
expected by less than one-fifth of economists polled by Reuters.
            
    Palladium        fell 1% to $1,937.38 per ounce, platinum
       slipped 0.5% to $825.90, and silver        inched down
0.1% to $17.08.

 (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and K. Sathya Narayanan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below