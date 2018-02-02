FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Gold Market Report
February 2, 2018 / 3:51 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold inches down ahead of U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold seen rising to $1,357/oz -technicals
    * Palladium heading for worst week since week-ending May 19,
2017
    * U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due 1330 GMT

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Sethuraman N R
    Feb 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged down on Friday ahead of
U.S. jobs data later in the day, with traders looking for any
implications for the outlook for U.S. monetary policy over the
rest of the year.
    Spot gold        had dipped 0.1 percent to $1,347.40 per
ounce by 0326 GMT. It has also fallen 0.1 percent so far this
week. 
    U.S. gold futures         were up 0.2 percent at $1,351 per
ounce.
    Traders are looking to the U.S. government's jobs report on
Friday. Nonfarm payrolls probably rose by 180,000 jobs in
January after increasing 148,000 in December, according to a
Reuters survey of economists. The unemployment rate is forecast
to be unchanged at a 17-year low of 4.1 percent.
    Stronger-than-expected jobs data, lower unemployment and
higher wages would signal strength in the economy, and could in
turn strengthen the dollar and pressure gold, analysts say.
    "Considering the tightening monetary policy in the U.S.,
rising U.S. Treasury bond yields and record-setting equity
markets, gold prices have done well to climb and even better to
forge ahead," ScotiaMocatta analysts said in a note.
    "Funds have been buying gold, while short interest remains
low ... The gold chart continues to look bullish with prices
well placed to break out of a multi-year base."
    The U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday but raised its inflation outlook and flagged "further
gradual" rate increases.             
    "The rate hikes seem to be doing little to dampen the
relative resilience on display in gold," said INTL FCStone
analyst Edward Meir.
    Spot gold is expected to rise to $1,357 per ounce, as it has
broken above resistance at $1,347, according to Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.             
     The dollar nursed losses against a basket of currencies on
Friday and was on track for a weekly fall as investors focused
on renewed economic strength in the eurozone.       
    "As gold prices rallied in a risk-on environment with a
weaker U.S. dollar, a risk-off environment will probably result
in a dollar recovery and lower gold prices," said ABN Amro
analyst Georgette Boele.
    "We think that gold prices are toppish at current levels and
we expect prices to move below $1,300 in the coming weeks."
    Silver        fell 0.1 percent to $17.22 an ounce.
    Platinum        dropped 0.4 percent to $1,002, while
palladium        was down 0.1 percent at $1,036.20. 
    Palladium fell to its lowest since Dec. 18 at $1,013.72 on
Thursday and is on track to its worst weekly fall since the
week-ending May 19, 2017. Prices are down over 5 percent this
week and have fallen $124 since touching a record high at $1,138
on Jan. 15.

 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.