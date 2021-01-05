Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold inches down as dollar recovers; focus turns to Georgia race

By Sumita Layek

    * Dollar index rebounds from 2-1/2-year low
    * England goes into a new national lockdown
    * Fed likely to signal further easing - analyst
 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    Jan 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Tuesday after hitting
an eight-week high, as the U.S. dollar recovered from multi-year
lows ahead of Senate runoff elections in Georgia that will
decide the future path of fiscal stimulus in the world's largest
economy.
    Spot gold        dipped 0.1% to $1,939.79 per ounce by 0529
GMT, after hitting its highest since Nov. 9 at $1,945.26 earlier
in the session, while U.S. gold futures        edged 0.1% down
to $1,944.10.
    "The dollar has strengthened overnight from an over two-year
low, that is weighing on prices," said DailyFX strategist
Margaret Yang. "Monday's rally largely priced in a Democratic
win in the Senate election, so we're seeing some profit-taking
as well."
    Bullion jumped as much as 2.5% on Monday after the dollar
       slipped to its lowest since April 2018, but since then
the U.S. currency has recovered.       
    The dual runoff elections in Georgia will decide which party
controls the U.S. Senate. A win by Democrats is seen to boost
stimulus.                        
    England went into a new national lockdown to contain a surge
in COVID-19 cases, while New York registered its first case of
the more contagious strain of
coronavirus.                        
    "In view of still accelerating coronavirus crisis in the
U.S., the Fed will ... perhaps hint at further monetary support
and extension of the extra low interest rate environment beyond
2023," Yang said.
    Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting
are due on Wednesday.            
    Gold's trend remains bullish as inflation expectations are
increasing. Fed's dovish tone and a weaker dollar will push gold
towards $2,000-$2,050 this year, said Kunal Shah, head of
research at Nirmal Bang Commodities in Mumbai.
    Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement.
    The 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
(TIPS)breakeven inflation rate topped 2% for the first time
since November 2018 on Monday.      
    Silver        ticked up 0.1% to $27.24, platinum        lost
0.9% to $1,060.47, and palladium        rose 0.3% at $2,380.10.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
