Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold inches down as dollar strengthens on U.S. stimulus delay

By Sumita Layek

0 Min Read

    * Dollar index gains
    * U.S. weekly jobless claims rise unexpectedly
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

 (New throughout, updates prices, adds comments)
    By Sumita Layek
    Oct 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Thursday as the
dollar rose after hopes faded for an U.S. fiscal stimulus
package before the presidential election, denting bullion's
appeal as a hedge against inflation. 
    Spot gold        was down 0.1% at $1,899.46 per ounce by
9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT). U.S. gold futures         fell 0.2% to
$1,903.40.
    "A lot of concerns about the stimulus in the short term, and
 the strength in the dollar, is causing the gold market to sell
off a little," said Jeffrey Sica, president and chief investment
officer of Sica Wealth Management.
    The dollar        rallied against rivals after U.S. Treasury
Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Wednesday said that a deal on a
relief package would be hard to reach before the Nov. 3
election.                         
    Meanwhile, an unexpected rise in U.S. weekly jobless claims
also did not help gold.             
    But "the jobless numbers showed that we're not out of the
woods yet, that we still have a lot of headwinds we've to
contend with, which points to the likelihood of more government
intervention through stimulus and suppressed interest rates."
Sica said.
    Gold, considered a hedge against inflation, currency
debasement and uncertainty, has gained 25% this year, driven by
massive global stimulus to cushion economies from the
pandemic-induced slump.
    "While we don't expect a deeper consolidation to take place,
a close below $1,870/oz would catalyze a selling program which
could potentially mark peak capitulation as even systematic
trend followers would be set to liquidate some gold length," TD
Securities analysts said in a note.
    "Ultimately the macro factors that have driven investors to
seek the yellow metal's warm embrace will keep investment
capital flowing into gold well into next year."
    Among other metals, silver        fell 1.2% to $23.99 per
ounce, platinum        slipped 0.4% to $853.64 and palladium
       climbed 0.1% to $2,345.72.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up